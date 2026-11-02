Ringbrothers unleash ‘Billie’ 1965 GTO convertible with 650 horses under the hood

Courtesy of Ringbrothers

SPRING GREEN, Wis. - Ringbrothers, the world-renowned custom car builder and parts manufacturer, has unveiled its latest creation, a custom-built 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible known as “BILLIE.” Combining more than 5,500 hours of meticulous craftsmanship, extensive fabrication and modern performance, BILLIE subtly enhances the original GTO's proportions while preserving the unmistakable character of Pontiac's legendary muscle car.



Born as a 1965 Pontiac Tempest Convertible, BILLIE underwent extensive metalwork, including a five-inch-wider body, carbon-fiber doors with reshaped front fenders, widened rear quarters and lengthened rocker panels, enhancing the Pontiac's original proportions while retaining its iconic silhouette. The transformation is complemented by a custom BASF Glasurit “Billie Goat Blue” finish, polished chrome accents and contrasting black details.

Courtesy of Ringbrothers

Courtesy of Ringbrothers

“BILLIE began as a tribute to a GTO once owned by our client's mother, who received the original car as a gift,” said Ringbrothers co-owner Mike Ring. “The owner wanted to recreate something that held real sentimental value, and during our early conversations, he suggested calling it GOAT. We came back with BILLIE, as in billy goat, and that moniker stuck. It's a playful nod to the GTO's heritage, but more, a deeply personal tribute to a car with a special place in his family's history.”



The redesigned exterior features a bespoke carbon-fiber hood with an enlarged scoop, precision-machined billet-aluminum inserts and functional vents. Additional carbon-fiber components include the front wheel tubs, lower front valance and rear diffuser with integrated exhaust ducts. Custom-made bumpers, redesigned headlight surrounds and a one-piece machined billet-aluminum taillight panel complete the exterior build. Extensive fabrication extends beneath the surface to the floor, trunk, firewall and transmission tunnel.

“The challenge was widening the body five inches without losing the proportions that make a '65 GTO so recognizable,” said Ringbrothers co-founder Jim Ring. “We spent countless hours massaging the factory lines, reshaping the fenders and refining how every panel transitions into the next. There's a massive amount of fabrication hidden beneath the subtle touches in the design. The goal was to make those changes feel completely natural and organic, as if Pontiac had built it this way.”

Courtesy of Ringbrothers

Courtesy of Ringbrothers

Power comes from a Wegner Motorsports supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8 producing 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, paired with a Bowler Performance 10-speed automatic transmission and a custom Ringbrothers exhaust featuring Flowmaster components. A Roadster Shop FAST TRACK Stage III chassis, FOX coilovers and six-piston Brembo brakes deliver modern handling and stopping performance. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires are wrapped around staggered 19- and 20-inch HRE G-Code wheels.

Inside, a bespoke gray-and-blue leather interior features a redesigned dashboard positioned four inches forward and two inches lower, custom-machined aluminum trim, Dakota Digital instrumentation, Vintage Air climate control and a Gentex auto-dimming rearview mirror. A restored factory radio conceals Bluetooth connectivity, while an olive wood espresso portafilter-inspired shifter adds an unexpected handcrafted detail. Custom “Billie 6.2 Liter” fender emblems and “Raised by Ringbrothers” dashboard badging complete the tribute.



“More than 5,500 hours went into bringing BILLIE to life, and the result speaks to the design and extraordinary craftsmanship of our team,” continued Jim Ring. “We're also grateful to our trusted partners, including Gentex, HRE Wheels and BASF, whose support and expertise helped make this remarkable build possible.”



Ringbrothers offers a host of products for the Pontiac GTO, including several billet-aluminum parts, steering wheels, side-marker lights and more. Visit www.ringbrothers.com for more details.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE