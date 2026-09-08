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RM Sotheby’s marks 20 years at Hershey, led by Duesenberg Model J, Auburn 851 Speedster, and Brass Era Mercedes

RM Sotheby’s Hershey 2026 auction features a 1934 Duesenberg Model J, 1935 Auburn Speedster, 1915 Mercedes and other significant pre-war automobiles.

Old Cars Weekly

BLENHEIM, Ontario - RM Sotheby’s returns to Hershey, Pennsylvania, October 7-8, 2026, as the official auction of the AACA National Fall Meet. Held at the Hershey Lodge, the sale presents a focused offerings of veteran, Brass Era, and early American automobiles, complemented by a curated selection of rare automobilia. This year’s offering is led by the 1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy, a 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster, and a 1915 Mercedes 28/60 HP Town Car and Tourer Display Chassis.

Now in its 20th year, the Hershey auction occupies a place in the collector car calendar. Long regarded as a cornerstone event for pre-war collecting, the sale draws collectors, historians, and enthusiasts whose knowledge of early motoring shapes the market defined by expertise.

“Hershey is one of those events that reminds you why people fall in love with this hobby in the first place,” said Gord Duff, President, RM Sotheby’s. “There’s a depth of knowledge and passion here that you just don’t find anywhere else. These early cars have so much individuality, and you’ll hear conversations about tiny details, histories, and stories that could only happen at Hershey. We’ve been part of this event for 20 years now, and that history means a lot to us. The cars are important, but it’s the people and the shared appreciation for this era of motoring that make coming back every October so special.”

1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy Courtesy of Ethan Gibson RM Sotheby's

1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy – One of approximately five surviving convertible berlines built to this rare, close-coupled design, this Model J features streamlined Murphy coachwork distinguished by its rakishly angled windshield, prominent beltline molding, and gracefully rounded rear quarters. Originally delivered in 1933 to William Boal Wood, the young heir to his family’s prominent tool company, it was later owned by several respected collectors, including Charles M. Knipe, Lorin Tryon, and Jack Finden. Finished in its handsome two-tone blue color scheme, the Duesenberg has remained largely out of public view during more than two decades in its current ownership and was recently mechanically recommissioned in preparation for sale. A recognized CCCA Full Classic, it offers an exceptional opportunity for continued road enjoyment or restoration to modern concours standards.

1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster  Courtesy of Ethan Gibson RM Sotheby's

1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster – The first Auburn 851 Speedster produced, this historically significant example retains numerous early-production features, including enclosed pontoon-style front fenders and exhaust pipes emerging through the hood louvers. Certified Category 1 by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, it was restored by RM Auto Restoration and subsequently received the Roy Faulkner Award for Best Auburn at the ACD Club National Reunion and a CCCA Primary First Prize. Following more than two decades in a respected collection, it returned to RM Auto Restoration for over $15,000 in mechanical and cosmetic work completed between 2025 and 2026. Combining Gordon Buehrig’s celebrated Art Deco styling with exceptional provenance and documented significance, it stands among the most important surviving Auburn automobiles.

1915 Mercedes 28/60 HP Town Car and Tourer Display Chassis  Courtesy of Ethan Gibson RM Sotheby's

1915 Mercedes 28/60 HP Town Car and Tourer Display Chassis – One of the grandest surviving Mercedes automobiles of the Brass Era, this imposing 28/60 HP is believed to have been owned by Universal Pictures co-founder Carl Laemmle and appeared in the 1931 film Waterloo Bridge. It later joined Art Austria’s famed Simplex Garage collection before receiving an award-winning restoration by noted craftsman Mark Goyette. The Mercedes is accompanied by a recreated open tourer body mounted on an exquisitely crafted wooden display chassis, with both configurations displayed together at the 2011 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Offered from the Vehicle Vault Collection.

Top Ten Cars To Cross the Block

  1. 1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy 
  2. 1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged Speedster 
  3. 1915 Mercedes 28/60 HP Town Car and Tourer Display Chassis 
  4. 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham Town Car
  5. 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Cabriolet 
  6. 1947 Chrysler Town and Country Sedan “Big Red” 
  7. 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham 
  8. 1913 Fiat Type 55 Speedster 
  9. 1894 Silsby/American LaFrance Fourth-Size Steam Pumper
  10. 1960 Buick Electra 225 “GM Styling” Convertible

To view the full collection, please click here.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 45 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live, online, and Sealed) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for five of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction. https://rmsothebys.com/

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1915 Mercedes 28/60 HP1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline1935 Auburn 851 Supercharged SpeedsterAACA National Fall Meet auctionBrass Era automobilesearly American classic carsHershey collector car auctiopre-war collector carsRM Sotheby’s Hershey 2026RM Sotheby’s Hershey auction 2026
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
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