RM Sotheby’s celebrates 20 Years at Hershey with 99% sell-through rate

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

HERSHEY, Pa. – RM Sotheby’s marked its 20th year at Hershey with $13.8 million in total sales during its Oct. 7–8 auction at the Hershey Lodge. Held as the official auction of the AACA National Fall Meet, the two-day sale achieved a 99% sell-through rate and drew bidders from 21 countries. A 1934 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Berline by Murphy led the results at $1,022,500, followed by a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham Town Car, which sold for $494,500, surpassing its previous auction result of $400,000 in 2023.

“Hershey is one of those sales that reminds us why we love this hobby,” said Gord Duff, president of RM Sotheby’s. “It’s always great to see our customers and friends, whose continued support has made this sale so special for 20 years. We look forward to many more years together at Hershey.”

From Brass Era automobiles and coachbuilt classics to creations from Detroit’s design studios, the offering traced more than a century of automotive ambition. Other notable sales included a 1956 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham Town Car which sold for $494,500, while a 1915 Mercedes 28/60 HP Town Car and Tourer Display Chassis sold for $324,000. A 1958 Buick Limited Convertible brought $321,250, and the 1947 Chrysler Town and Country Sedan ‘Big Red’ sold for $280,000, completing the auction’s top five.

Top Ten Lots

About RM Sotheby’s - RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 45 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live, online, and Sealed) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction. rmsothebys.com

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