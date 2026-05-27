RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale offering up concours royalty with Jim Patterson Collection

BLENHEIM, Ontario - RM Sotheby’s announces a selection of The Jim Patterson Collection for this year’s The Monterey Auction, returning August 13–15 to the Portola Hotel and Monterey Conference Center for its 29th year, presenting an exceptional collection of pre-war automobiles led by the 1937 Delage D8-120 Coach Aérosport, 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante, and 1939 Delage D8-120 S Coupe.

These pre-war motor cars stand apart, celebrated for their craftsmanship and provenance. Built in an era when form and function were shaped by hand, often in collaboration with master coachbuilders, they embody a level of artistry and individuality rarely seen today, offering collectors a direct and meaningful connection to the origins of motoring.

1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante – One of just 42 Type 57S examples built and among only 17 bodied as an Atalante, chassis 57551 represents the ultimate expression of Bugatti’s pre-war performance lineage. Delivered new to Jean Lévy of Strasbourg, the car carries exceptional provenance, later joining the famed Harrah’s Automobile Collection, where it was restored to 57SC specification and achieved Best of Show at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 1976. Subsequent ownership by Dr. Herbert Boyer and Jim Patterson saw the car carefully preserved before undergoing a comprehensive, historically accurate restoration by RM Auto Restoration, returning it to its original configuration and earning the J.B. Nethercutt Trophy at Pebble Beach in 2014. Today, it stands among the most celebrated and correct examples of the model, with documented history, concours pedigree, and a presence that fully reflects the engineering and elegance that defined the Type 57S.

1937 Delage D8-120 Coach Aérosport by Letourneur et Marchand – Among the most striking expressions of pre-war French design, this rare Coach Aérosport is one of just 13 examples produced and a defining collaboration between Delage and coachbuilder Letourneur et Marchand. Originally displayed at the 1937 Brussels Motor Show, the body was later fitted to chassis 51042, retaining its distinctive features, including unique hood louvers and dramatic fastback profile. Its history spans prominent European and American collectors before undergoing restoration by Hill & Vaughn, after which it was shown at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 1997. Long part of The Jim Patterson Collection, it achieved Best of Show at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance in 2002 and remains a beautifully preserved example of streamlined Art Deco coachwork, representing a rare convergence of advanced engineering and avant-garde design.

1939 Delage D8-120 S Coupe by Letourneur et Marchand – Widely regarded as the final great Delage, the D8-120 combined elegant design with advanced engineering, drawing largely on Delahaye mechanicals while retaining a beautifully developed Delage inline eight-cylinder engine. This example is particularly significant, built on the scarce D8-120 S surbaissé chassis, denoting a lowered and lightened platform introduced at the 1937 Paris Salon. Bodied by Letourneur et Marchand, it features strikingly sporting proportions, with a long hood, external side exhausts, and refined aerodynamic lines that reflect the finest traditions of French coachbuilding. Delivered new to a prominent Portuguese owner and later part of The Jim Patterson Collection, it was comprehensively freshened by RM Auto Restoration and has since earned multiple concours accolades, including Best of Show at The Elegance at Hershey and the Keeneland Concours, as well as the Elegance in Motion Trophy at Pebble Beach, standing today as a rare and highly desirable example of the D8-120 S.

1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C SS Roadster by Figoni et Falaschi – The first built and sole surviving prototype roadster of the roadgoing T150-C SS, chassis 82928 was constructed on a full competition T150-C chassis believed to have been intended for the cancelled 1936 24 Hours of Le Mans. Bodied by Joseph Figoni with striking pontoon fenders, chrome scallops, external exhaust, and lightweight construction, it debuted during the 1937 concours season, winning its class at the Concours d’Elegance de l’Auto in Paris. First owned by Boris Aslan-Finaly, the car later passed through European collections before joining Jim Patterson in 2001 and receiving a full restoration by RM Auto Restoration to its original Figoni lines. Finished in black over tan leather, it debuted at Pebble Beach in 2002, earning Best in Class in European Sports and Racing, and was later shown at Amelia Island. Unshown in recent years, it remains one of the most important and visually arresting expressions of French coachbuilt performance.

To view the full collection, please click here.

About RM Sotheby’s - RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 45 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live, online, and Sealed) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. www.rmsothebys.com

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