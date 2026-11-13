RM Sotheby’s returns to Munich with German and Italian excellence

London, UK - An exceptional selection of collector cars, led by a 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, will be offered at RM Sotheby’s Munich Auction on November 20, 2026.

At the heart of Germany’s collector car market, RM Sotheby’s Munich Auction returns to Motorworld for its fifth year, further establishing its position on the European auction calendar. This year’s sale brings together some of the finest examples of German engineering alongside coveted marques from around the world.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Leading the sale is a 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster. Representing the final and most developed iteration of the legendary model, this late-production example boasts a particularly desirable specification, including four-wheel disc brakes and the lightweight alloy engine. It retains its original White Grey finish, complemented by a red leather interior. Chassis number 003248 is among the final 300 SL Roadsters built and one of just 26 completed in 1963, the model’s final year of production. Combining its sought-after specification, late-production status and authentic presentation, it represents an exceptional opportunity for collectors.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Seven significant Maseratis from the marque’s golden era are brought together in the Tridente Collection. Spanning more than a decade of production, the collection comprises a 1963 Maserati 3500 GTi Spyder by Vignale, a 1965 Maserati Mistral 3.7 Coupé, a 1967 Maserati Sebring 3700 GTi Series II by Vignale, a 1968 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Coupé by Ghia, a 1970 Maserati Ghibli 4.7 Spyder by Ghia, a 1971 Maserati 4.2 ‘Project’ by Vignale, and a 1975 Maserati Bora 4.9. Together, they represent a compelling cross-section of the Italian marque’s most celebrated era, offered in a distinctly German setting.

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Porsche Heritage Collection brings together six analogue, non-hybrid 911s spanning more than five decades of the marque’s history. The selection ranges from a 1973 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa to a 2026 Porsche 911 Spirit 70, with a 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, 2023 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS Edition 50 Years Porsche Design, 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic and 2024 Porsche 911 S/T completing the group.

“Munich has long been known for attracting some of the most meticulously maintained German automobiles. BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche have traditionally been at the heart of the sale, and this year is no exception, with a frankly fabulous selection from all three marques,”said Marcus Görig, Munich Car Specialist. “But I am also super impressed with the broader offering, including American, British and Italian classic sports cars and even the odd Japanese hot hatch.”

Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

As befits an auction in the heart of Bavaria, BMW is particularly well represented. Highlights include a 1939 328 Roadster, the comapany’s finest prewar sports car, a Spa-winning Group A 635 CSi, an iconic 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’ and two examples of the mid-engined M1. One is a standard road car, while the other is a one-of-10 AHG-modified example, bringing the spirit of BMW’s Procar racing programme to the road.

For more information on all the cars offered, please visit rmsothebys.com

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