Parts & Projects: McLeod’s British cars
Old Cars takes a trip to Ronnie McLeod’s British Cars, an Arkansas business with hundreds of British cars, rare parts, restoration projects and decades of automotive history.
When Ronnie McLeod entered military service, he sold everything he owned. After serving in Vietnam and being discharged, he returned home to restart civilian life. Having no transportation, he borrowed his brother’s motorcycle to hunt for a car, and after about six months, he found an Austin-Healey “Bugeye” Sprite roadster that he fell in love with and purchased. Wanting to be self-employed, he also bought some property and went into business selling T-shirts and advertising items to schools, businesses and individuals. In his spare time, he started buying inoperable British automobiles, because he loved repairing and selling them. Thus, McLeod’s British Cars was born.
McLeod is of Scottish heritage and is a soft-spoken, energetic gentleman with a sense of humor. He considers working on British cars to be fun, not work, and keeps seven British cars at the ready to use as daily drivers. Despite being in his late seventies, McLeod looks forward to being in his shop and business everyday. When asked about business hours, he said, “I’ve had to cut back to working only half a day, from 6 to 6.”
Through the years, McLeod has accumulated a huge inventory of NOS and used British car parts that now fill a warehouse. McLeod also has a yard full of British parts cars in various stages of dismantling, plus a good inventory of project cars and restored cars for sale. At one time, the cars were counted and numbered close to 400. He ships new and used parts nationwide.
Early on, McLeod operated a full restoration shop, but that has been discontinued. Now he concentrates on helping his many long-time customers with repairs and service. He employs two service technicians/mechanics, and his wife, Vera, runs the office; their daughter, Alica, helps in the business.
McLeod is active in the British Car Club of Arkansas and has served as president twice and is the club’s oldest member. He has constructed a building on the premises that he named the Lake Corvallis Yacht Club, for the sole purpose of having a permanent place for the club. McLeod advised that Lake Corvallis is an imaginary lake, but there is a replica lighthouse in front of the building. On most Saturday evenings, McLeod hosts a dinner there for club members to maintain good fellowship.
McLeod is a long-time member and on the board of directors of the Mid-America Old Time Automobile Association (MOTAA), which is headquartered in the Museum of Automobiles atop Petit Jean Mountain in nearby Conway County. He participates regularly in the Petit Jean Spring and Fall Swap Meets.
Browsing the yard is prohibited, and only yard personnel will remove parts. If the gates are open, the business is open, and if they are closed, please respect the business by coming back another time.
McLeod’s British Cars
14310 Corvallis Road
Maumelle, AR 72113
501-851-2640
mcleodco@swbell.net
McLeod’s British Cars is also active on Instagram and Facebook.
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