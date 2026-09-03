Parts & Projects: McLeod’s British cars

Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

When Ronnie McLeod entered military service, he sold everything he owned. After serving in Vietnam and being discharged, he returned home to restart civilian life. Having no transportation, he borrowed his brother’s motorcycle to hunt for a car, and after about six months, he found an Austin-Healey “Bugeye” Sprite roadster that he fell in love with and purchased. Wanting to be self-employed, he also bought some property and went into business selling T-shirts and advertising items to schools, businesses and individuals. In his spare time, he started buying inoperable British automobiles, because he loved repairing and selling them. Thus, McLeod’s British Cars was born.

McLeod is of Scottish heritage and is a soft-spoken, energetic gentleman with a sense of humor. He considers working on British cars to be fun, not work, and keeps seven British cars at the ready to use as daily drivers. Despite being in his late seventies, McLeod looks forward to being in his shop and business everyday. When asked about business hours, he said, “I’ve had to cut back to working only half a day, from 6 to 6.”

Through the years, McLeod has accumulated a huge inventory of NOS and used British car parts that now fill a warehouse. McLeod also has a yard full of British parts cars in various stages of dismantling, plus a good inventory of project cars and restored cars for sale. At one time, the cars were counted and numbered close to 400. He ships new and used parts nationwide.

Early on, McLeod operated a full restoration shop, but that has been discontinued. Now he concentrates on helping his many long-time customers with repairs and service. He employs two service technicians/mechanics, and his wife, Vera, runs the office; their daughter, Alica, helps in the business.

McLeod is active in the British Car Club of Arkansas and has served as president twice and is the club’s oldest member. He has constructed a building on the premises that he named the Lake Corvallis Yacht Club, for the sole purpose of having a permanent place for the club. McLeod advised that Lake Corvallis is an imaginary lake, but there is a replica lighthouse in front of the building. On most Saturday evenings, McLeod hosts a dinner there for club members to maintain good fellowship.

McLeod is a long-time member and on the board of directors of the Mid-America Old Time Automobile Association (MOTAA), which is headquartered in the Museum of Automobiles atop Petit Jean Mountain in nearby Conway County. He participates regularly in the Petit Jean Spring and Fall Swap Meets.

Browsing the yard is prohibited, and only yard personnel will remove parts. If the gates are open, the business is open, and if they are closed, please respect the business by coming back another time.

McLeod’s British Cars

14310 Corvallis Road

Maumelle, AR 72113

501-851-2640

mcleodco@swbell.net

McLeod’s British Cars is also active on Instagram and Facebook.

This red TR-6 from the early 1970s is a buildable car. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Both rear fenders have been harvested from this early-1960s Morris Minor 1000 two-door sedan, and the interior is gone. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

MG Midget’s response to the United States’ regulations about bumpers in 1975 resulted in a large black nose made of soft polyurethane. A black rubber bumper was also on the rear of these cars. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This Triumph TR7 from the late 1970s is available as a whole unit. It was running and driving before being involved in an accident that damaged the left front. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

A tarp has been placed over this MGB roadster to protect it from the elements Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Another parts car, this Triumph Spitfire 1500 is missing a lot, but the trunk lid with luggage rack appears to be decent. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

When asked if this MG Midget is restorable, McLeod said, “Sure, anything is restorable, but it sure wouldn’t be practical.” This one has an aftermarket porthole top. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This Morris Minor sedan with rusted floors has been heavily parted. Gone is the engine, transmission, left rear fender, trunk lid, plus other parts. It still has some good trim pieces. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This ’60s MGB is at a point where it can either be sold whole, or parts removal can begin. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This Sunbeam Alpine parts car was last on the road in 1980. The transmission is still there, and it has a straight rear bumper. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Showing severe rust issues, this MGB GT still has its interior plus a driver-quality rear hatch lid. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Three project cars are lined up, ready for a new home. The first two are Triumph TR6s, and the third is a Triumph Spitfire 1500 with overdrive. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

McLeod is not keen on selling this Sunbeam Rapier two-door hardtop. It is parked near the office, and he says, “I just really like to look at it.” Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This Triumph GT6 fastback coupe has rust issues, but its rarity and complete state would lend it to being restored. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

For sale only as a whole unit, this Morris Minor convertible is restorable. McLeod’s has a good inventory of Morris Minor parts and parts cars to help with a restoration. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

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