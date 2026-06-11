Legendary Roush vehicles set for high-octane Mecum Nashville Auction

Walworth, Wis. – Nashville Superspeedway is not only where speed meets victory—it’s also where racing history will cross the auction block this Sept. 23-26 at Mecum Auctions’ inaugural Nashville event. Selections from the legendary Roush Automotive Collection, curated over 38 years of collecting, restoring and preserving cars and race-related artifacts, will headline the event with an impressive lineup of race cars, one-offs, classic American muscle and historically significant competition vehicles. These rides are offered in conjunction with the celebration of Roush Industries' milestone 50th anniversary. For the first time ever, collectors will have the chance to add a vehicle from this exclusive private reserve to their own high-performance collection.

The company founded by motorsports icon Jack Roush has spent decades building a reputation for engineering innovation, championship-winning race programs and high-performance automotive development. The motorsports group, including RFK Racing, has earned more than 30 national championships across multiple racing disciplines while helping shape modern NASCAR and road racing through advanced engineering and relentless performance development. The Roush Automotive Collection, located in the Detroit Metropolitan area, has grown from the seeds of that success and now houses a variety of displays, artifacts and more than 150 vehicles designed to celebrate the spirit that built Roush over the last five decades.

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

1995 Ford Mustang Cobra “Nobody’s Fool” IMSA Road Race Car Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

The auction-bound selection from this iconic collection is full of desirable and headline-worthy cars. Among highlights from the group is a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback, featuring a 460 CI short-block V-8 Pro Stock engine built by Jack Roush himself. KK No. 1429 is stated to be one of Jack Roush’s favorite vehicles in the Roush Automotive Collection. Another special offering is the 1995 Ford Mustang Cobra “Nobody’s Fool” IMSA Road Race Car, Roush Racing Chassis No. 23, which earned a GTS-1 class victory and third-place overall finish at the 1995 Rolex 24 at Daytona, with drivers including Paul Newman, Tommy Kendall and Mark Martin. Sponsored by Paramount Pictures using leftover marketing funds from Newman’s film “Nobody's Fool,” the No. 70 Mustang celebrated Newman’s 70th birthday and remains a remarkably preserved piece of IMSA history. A third standout Mustang from this auction-bound collection is a 1997 Ford Mustang Cobra SCCA Trans-Am Road Race Car that was driven to a record-setting 11 wins and an SCCA Championship by Tommy Kendall in 1997 for Roush Racing.

1997 Ford Mustang Cobra SCCA Trans-Am Road Race Car Courtesy of Mecum Auctions

This renowned collection serves as a tribute to the innovation, engineering excellence and championship pedigree that established Jack Roush as one of the most influential names in American motorsports. Its appearance and offering at the Mecum Nashville auction this September is a thrilling opportunity for motorsports enthusiasts to make a piece of it their own.