Packard Proving Grounds celebrates Route 66

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — What does Route 66 look like nearly 100 years after it first captured America's imagination? On Sunday, September 13, the Packard Proving Grounds Historical Speaker Series invites guests to find out through the firsthand experiences of automotive engineer and former industry executive Bob Feldmaier during the lecture, “Route 66: The Mother Road in a ’57 Chevy.”

In recent years, Feldmaier and his son traveled the entire length of historic Route 66 from Illinois to California in a classic 1957 Chevrolet. Along the way, they encountered the fading neon signs, roadside diners, vintage motels and quirky attractions that helped make Route 66 an enduring symbol of the American road trip.

As the historic highway approaches its centennial anniversary, Feldmaier will share stories from the journey, reflections on what remains of the Mother Road today, and insights into how the route continues to connect travelers with a uniquely American past.

Drawing on a distinguished career that included leadership roles with Volkswagen, Chrysler Corporation, and Tesla Motors, Feldmaier brings both an automotive perspective and a personal appreciation for the road that helped shape America's car culture.

The presentation will take place Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site.

The Historical Speaker Series brings historians, authors, industry experts and enthusiasts to the Packard Proving Grounds to explore the people, places and stories that have shaped our history.

For additional information and registration details, visit PackardProvingGrounds.org/Sep13-HSS-PPG.

About the Packard Motor Car Foundation/Packard Proving Grounds - The Packard Motor Car Foundation (a 501c3 charitable organization) owns the Packard Proving Grounds Historic site which is recognized as a State of Michigan historic site, and on the National Register of Historic Places. Its mission is to preserve the legacy of the Packard Motor Car Company through the restoration and preservation of the Packard Proving Grounds, educating future generations about America’s automotive history.

Visit PackardProvingGrounds.org for more information.

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