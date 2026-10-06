New exhibits at the Savoy

Courtesy of The Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum opened its newest temporary exhibit, Founder's Favorites. Over the past decade, the museum listened, learned, and compiled the personal stories about Jon Oscher’s favorite automobiles. Jon was a philanthropist in the purist form. As the patriarch behind Georgia Museum, Inc., Jon’s advocacy for making history, science, and the arts accessible to everyone is a testament to his vision. In his honor, the exhibit is a self-curated collection of vehicles that meant the most to him. The vehicles will be on display until January 31, 2027.

Founder's Favorites on Display

1930 Ford Model A Ramblin’ Wreck Replica

1934 Chrysler Airflow

1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe

1941 Packard Super-8 One-Eighty

1948 Studebaker Commander

1950 Ford Custom Deluxe

1953 Henry J Corsair Deluxe

1953 Kaiser Manhattan

1956 MG MGA

1957 Buick Roadmaster Series 75

1958 AristoCraft Torpedo 14

1973 Chevrolet C10

1974 Pontiac Grand Ville

1984 Chevrolet El Camino

1986 Porsche 928 S

Courtesy of The Savoy Automobile Museum

Also, the Savoy Automobile Museum invites car enthusiasts and collectors to view a new temporary exhibit, Innovation to a T. Introduced on October 1, 1908, and built through May 27, 1927, Ford Motor Company’s Model T was the vehicle that put the world on wheels. Not only did it transform automobile ownership, but its unique versatility provided an opportunity for creative technology through innovation. In the early parts of the twentieth century, a nation of farmers needed pickup trucks and tractors. Businesses needed commercial vehicles to move goods. When snow fell, a snowmobile was the answer. In case of a fire, a fire truck would deliver firefighters and supplies in a timely manner. Innovation to a T showcases how out-of-the-box thinking, combined with solid engineering, made Henry Ford’s Model T a solution for tough problems. The exhibit is open now through January 10, 2027.

Innovation to a T on Display

1917 Ford Model T (On loan from Terry Hoyt and Rick Doremus, Cartersville, GA)

1918 Ford Model T Bakery Truck (On loan from Wayne Carini)

1923 Ford Model T Pullford Farm Tractor Conversion (On loan from the Collections of The Henry Ford, Dearborn, MI)

1923 Ford Model T Snowmobile (On loan from Dean and Kristie Wall, Sand Lake, MI)

1926 Ford Model T Fire Truck (On loan from the Collections of The Henry Ford, Dearborn, MI)

Savoy Automobile Museum is located in Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information visit savoymuseum.org.

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