Savoy’s next Tireside Chat: ‘The Soapbox Derby Story’

November 14 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Cartersville, GA - Inspiring new generations of champions since 1934, the International Soap Box Derby, based in Akron, OH, is the official sanctioning body of Soap Box Derby TM racing and host of the annual Soap Box Derby World Championships. In conjunction with the opening of a new exhibition, Downhill Thrill: Soap Box Derby World Champions, the Savoy invites you to join us for a Tireside Chat offering personal insight into a beloved global tradition. On Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 2:00 pm, they are excited to welcome Dennis VanFossen, Jr., President & CEO of International Soap Box Derby, who also happens to be the 2007 Super Stock Rally World Champion. Expect a lively discussion of history, education, entertainment, stories, and the passion that encompasses the “Greatest Amateur Racing Event in the World®.”

Admission

Members – Complimentary

General Public – Included with museum admission

3 Savoy Lane

Cartersville, GA 30120 United States

770.416.1500

info@savoymuseum.org

https://savoymuseum.orgevent/

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