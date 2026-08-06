Savoy opens new temporary exhibit: Wartime Hero to Weekend Warrior

Courtesy of The Savoy Automobile Museum

CARTERSVILLE, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of its new temporary exhibit, Wartime Hero to Weekend Warrior. Having been built from necessity and evolved into commonality, experience various models that took the jeep from Wartime Hero to Weekend Warrior. Initially intended for military service, soldiers found the jeep agile and able to go almost anywhere. Postwar, it became the vehicle of choice for off-road travel. Various manufacturers have used jeeps for delivering mail, as the basis for Zamboni® ice machines, farm work, cab-forward pickups, family-style SUVs, and even hy-railway systems. Today, the jeep is regarded as one of the most popular American 4×4 vehicles. The exhibit will be on display now through November 8, 2026.

Now on display:

1942 Ford GPW, On loan from Rich & Scarlet Howard, Toccoa, GA

1950 Willys-Overland VJ-3 Jeepster, On loan from Mike & Lynn O’Hara, Winston, GA, Willys-Overland Jeepster Club

1962 Willys Forward Control FC-150, On loan from Rich & Scarlet Howard, Toccoa, GA

1981 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler, On loan from Danny Norman, Allenhurst, GA

1982 AM General DJ-5L Dispatcher, On loan from the Studebaker National Museum, South Bend, IN

1987 Jeep SJ Grand Wagoneer, On loan from Private Collection

1997 Mitsubishi J55, On loan from Rich & Scarlet Howard, Toccoa, GA

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Cartersville, GA.

The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

For more information, visit SavoyMuseum.org.

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