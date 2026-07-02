Savoy presents ‘Shelby Legacy: Past, Present, Future’

Cartersville, GA - Savoy Automobile Museum announced its next Tireside Chat, Shelby Legacy: Past, Present, Future, on July 18, 2026, from 7:00 - 8:30 pm. Join Wayne Carini—television personality and owner of F40 Motorsports—and Aaron Shelby, grandson of Carroll Shelby and member of the Board of Directors of Carroll Shelby International, for an engaging discussion on the Shelby name’s lasting impact on car culture, the importance of preserving its legacy, and the future of performance vehicles. The evening begins with a reception at 5:30 pm, followed by the program at 7:00 pm. This is a ticketed event. For ticket information, visit https://savoymuseum.org/event/tireside-chats-series-shelby-legacy-past-present-future-reception-and-program/.

Courtesy of The Savoy Automobile Museum

About Aaron Shelby

Aaron Shelby was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, and graduated from Highland Park High School in 1990. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Santa Clara University in 1994. Aaron has been married to his wife, Brooke, for more than 25 years, and they have two sons, Pierce (21) and Larsen (19). Aaron currently serves as DFW Area President at Prosperity Bank, where he oversees the bank’s mortgage operations and leads a commercial lending group across the Dallas–Fort Worth market. In addition to his banking career, Aaron manages the Shelby family’s timber business in East Texas, JFS Timber Partners. In April 2016, Aaron was named to the Board of Carroll Shelby International, the umbrella organization for the Shelby entities. In this role, he serves as a brand ambassador for Shelby and helps maintain the organization’s long-standing relationship with Ford Motor Company. Aaron is actively involved in philanthropy and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Carroll Shelby Foundation. His previous charitable work includes involvement with the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and the Dallas Children’s Theater.

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information, visit SavoyMuseum.org.

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