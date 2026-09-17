Historic Sportscar Racing adds Scott Dolfi as General Manager

Scott Dolfi Courtesy of Historic Sportscar Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida - Scott Dolfi - an experienced sports management executive, former professional athlete and a current Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) competitor - has joined HSR as the IMSA-owned organization's new General Manager.

HSR President John Doonan announced Dolfi's appointment. Doonan remains president of HSR while assigning the day-to-day leadership, tactical planning and sustained operational growth of the organization to Dolfi in his new role.

“HSR has always been, at its foundation, a big family," Doonan said. "When we are able to add to our leadership family, it is always a special moment and an exciting signal of growth, further stability, and a very bright future. To be able to bring Scott and his industry experience on to our team to help lead and manage on a day-to-day basis is another great moment in HSR’s storied history.

"As an HSR customer and racer for many years, Scott brings an understanding of the level of service and experience that our organization wants to deliver to vintage and historic competitors each and every event and season. Scott’s motorsports and top-level sports management experience, his demeanor, and his wish to make a positive impact on HSR is clearly evident. We are thrilled to officially welcome Scott to the HSR staff team.”

Courtesy of Historic Sportscar Racing

Dolfi, a native of Pittsburgh, is best known in HSR as the driver of the NASCAR Classic NEMCO 2016 No. 4 Mobil 1 Chevrolet Silverado and by others for his seven-year career in professional football. After stints on the defensive side of the ball in the Canadian Football League (CFL), Arena Football and on NFL practice squads, Dolfi left football in the rearview mirror. He replaced his sports passion on the gridiron with big iron engines, fulfilling a lifelong goal of racing in Historic Stock Cars because they are among the few cars that the still fit 6' 5" and nearly 300-pound former defensive player can fit in.

Leaving football, however, also finally gave Dolfi the opportunity to pursue his equally strong passion for business and put to good use a business degree earned at Eastern Michigan University and studies in sports management at Chadron State College.

He moved into the professional sporting goods world, working with teams in the NFL, Major League Baseball and Collegiate Division I, which led him to a position with leading football helmet technology company Xenith, particularly on the safety aspects of modern helmet design. This sports industry experience and his Pittsburgh ties soon led to an opportunity to manage and grow the Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena, owned by the Pittsburgh-based Brooks Family. As Vice President, Dolfi expanded the Pittsburgh arena from just a soccer facility to a variety of sports, maximizing its usage and visibility.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier in the decade, the arena sector was among many temporarily shut down. Dolfi shifted to his own consultancy, including motorsports clients such as Eagles Canyon Raceway in Texas, which helped in part bring him to the attention of the owners of the new Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Jim Stout, and his wife Kathy Stout. Dolfi was hired as the track's operations director and held the position until the property was sold last year.

"When the track in Pittsburgh was sold, I knew I wanted to stay in racing," Dolfi said. "I had a couple of options, but then John Doonan and I got together and things just clicked. It seemed right. I am still asked about working in football, but I like to look at that as being in my past. I got to stay a little boy a little bit longer, but then I got into the business world.

"That has been so much fun and rewarding, figuring out businesses and how to make them successful is something I am as passionate about as I was about football in the past and I am now about racing. To be able to work in the business of major motorsports is a passion and a privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity to honor the HSR legacy, lead HSR into the future and most of all, drive the history forward."

Courtesy of Historic Sportscar Racing

Like Doonan, Dolfi is well in tune with the family-bond inherent in the HSR paddock.

"What really had me spending more time at HSR than other vintage racing organizations is the camaraderie of the competitors, employees and all involved," Dolfi said. "It made me want to get involved and think 'how do I help, how do I get in?' I don't want to change the product, and I don't want to change the ingredients that made it great, but my goal is to polish and popularize HSR. I am coming in as a caretaker and I want everybody to join in and take HSR to the next level. I see a lot of potential."

Dolfi will report to Doonan who will now have renewed focus working with IMSA Senior Management in the long-term vision and goals for HSR within the overall corporate structure of the Daytona-based organizations. Dolfi's day-to-day direct reports will include Jackson Fassett, HSR Series Manager, Competition, and Rick Goolsby, HSR Series Manager, Operations, and other longtime members of the HSR team.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) is the premier vintage and historic racing series in North America. It was formed in the mid-1970s with an inaugural event at Road Atlanta and became a part of International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) in 2022. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate and enjoy the racing cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR's website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/,on Twitter X @HSR_race and on Instagram @HistoricSportscarRacing.

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