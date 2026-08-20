Lowriders hop into the Smithsonian

Courtesy of Angelo Van Bogart

Parked across the hall from Dorothy’s ruby red slippers at Washington, D.C.’s National Museum of American History are two heavily metallic Impalas. The famous “six-three” and “six-four” Impalas are the largest artifacts in the Smithsonian’s new Corazón y vida: Lowriding Culture exhibit coinciding with the USPS’s popular 2026 lowrider stamps.

The 1963 and 1964 Chevrolet Impala lowriders have fame beyond the postage stamps that depict them. “El Rey” and “Gypsy Rose” are perhaps the most iconic customs in the world of lowriders. The Impalas feature candy paint enhanced with airbrushed murals, hydraulics, custom interiors and other eye-catching mods. The 1963 Impala named “El Rey” was built by three generations of the De Alba family and finished around 2011 with etched chrome detailing. Its name comes from the favorite song of Albert De Alba’s father-in-law, who once owned the Impala, and loved the song “El Rey” by Mexican singer Vincente Fernandez.

With its hand-painted roses, the 1964 Impala SS “Gypsy Rose” is recognized as one of the most iconic lowriders ever built and is credited with launching lowrider culture into the public imagination. It is actually the third Impala-based lowrider built by Jesse Valadez with the “Gypsy Rose” name, but has become his most famous. It was featured in the opening credits of the 1970s TV sitcom “Chico and the Man” and in the 1979 film “Boulevard Nights.” “Gypsy Rose” features 115 handpainted roses and multi-color pinstriping, over candy red, pink and pearl white paint. The interior is upholstered in hot pink crushed velvet in a biscuit-tuck pattern with a mini cocktail bar, small television and 8-track player. In 2017, “Gypsy Rose” was inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register by the Historic Vehicle Association for its influence on automobile culture, particularly among lowriders.

Courtesy of Angelo Van Bogart

In addition to the cars, the Smithsonian exhibit displays other artifacts of lowrider culture, particularly as it applies to Latina/o culture in California. The artifacts include a pinstripe tool kit, car club clothing, trophies and other materials, such as the Smithsonian’s collection of newly acquired photos and posters from Latina/o photographers.

The exhibit was opened in September 2025 and is considered “ongoing,” so no closing date appears to have been established yet. Learn more at www.si.edu.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.