Television host, fabricator and automotive expert, Stacey David announced for the 2026 Carlisle GM Nationals

TV host Stacey David returns to 2026 Carlisle GM Nationals June 19-20. Courtesy of Carlisle Events

CARLISLE, PA – For automotive enthusiasts, few personalities are as recognizable—or as respected—as Stacey David. Best known for his hands-on approach to vehicle building and his long-running television career, David is set to return as a special guest at the 2026 Carlisle GM Nationals, taking place June 19-20 at the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds.

For more than three decades, David has built a reputation as one of the industry's most knowledgeable and approachable automotive experts. Through his television projects, custom vehicle builds, and extensive work within the automotive aftermarket, he has inspired countless enthusiasts to tackle their own projects and embrace the hobby.

Whether restoring a classic, fabricating a custom build, or showcasing the latest innovations in automotive technology, David has become synonymous with practical knowledge, creativity, and a genuine passion for cars and trucks. His work has produced some of the hobby's most memorable custom creations, including Copperhead, The V8 Interceptor, and Sgt. Rock, while his television programs have helped educate and entertain gearheads across the country.

"Stacey David is the type of guest that appeals to every level of enthusiast," said Ken Appell, Event Manager for the Carlisle GM Nationals. "Whether you're building a show-quality restoration, maintaining a weekend cruiser, or simply enjoy talking cars, Stacey brings a wealth of experience and a down-to-earth personality that resonates with our guests."

Throughout GM Nationals weekend, attendees will have opportunities to meet David, ask questions, share stories, and get an autograph and/or photos. His accessibility and willingness to engage with fellow enthusiasts have made him a fan favorite wherever he appears.

The Carlisle GM Nationals welcomes thousands of enthusiasts annually to the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds to celebrate Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Saturn, Corvette and more. The event features over 1,000 vehicles on the National Parts Depot Showfield, an automotive flea market, car corral, special displays, seminars, and guest appearances too. Showgoers interested in meeting Stacey David can do so during scheduled appearances throughout the event in Building T.

Gates open at 7 AM each day for the GM themed fun and kids 12 and under are admitted FREE, while Students 13+ are admitted for just $5 (with valid in-person ID). A military discount is also available with valid ID for in-person purchases only. Complete details about the 2026 Carlisle GM Nationals, including information on how to become a vendor, register for the National Parts Depot Showfield, engage with an event activity, or simply purchase discounted spectator admission tickets can be found at CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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