Steve McQueen’s Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider up for sale at Gooding Christie’s inaugural New York Sale

New York, N.Y. – Gooding Christie’s, the official auction house of Rétromobile New York, taking place for the first time this November, has announced a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S NART Spider first owned by legendary Hollywood actor and racer Steve McQueen as a headliner for the upcoming sale. The sixth of only 10 such NART Spiders built, and the first of only two examples originally finished in Blu Sera (Evening Blue), this Ferrari will make its public auction debut with an estimate of $15,000,000 – $20,000,000. The inaugural New York City sale will take place at the Javits Center on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, in conjunction with Rétromobile New York, the first North American installment of the esteemed European collector car event.

The car on offer, chassis 10453, was completed in September 1967, invoiced to Luigi Chinetti Motors and sold to Steve McQueen through Hollywood Sport Cars. Almost immediately upon receipt, McQueen repainted the car in a darker metallic blue, retrimmed the seats with a distinctive stitching pattern, and made other cosmetic modifications – resultantly creating a NART Spider like no other. Following an accident on Pacific Coast Highway, McQueen had the car repaired by Junior Conway, and by 1971, the Ferrari had joined the collection of J. David Kopf of Tujunga, California before joining the current owner’s collection in 1986 via Long Island Ferrari dealer Grand Prix SSR.

The NART Spider has remained a centerpiece in his world-class collection throughout the last four decades, preserved rather than restored, retaining its matching-numbers engine and transaxle, original Scaglietti body, distinctive metallic blue finish, and McQueen-era custom details. It appeared at the 1996 Louis Vuitton Classic at Rockefeller Center and the 2003 exhibition, La Bella Macchina: The Art of Ferrari at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. Returning to Manhattan 30 years later, Rétromobile New York marks the first opportunity for the international collecting community to compete for 10453 publicly.

Gooding Christie’s President David Gooding said: “Of all the high-profile cars owned by the iconic Steve McQueen, this NART Spider remains the most elusive and mythical, spending most of its time with the famed actor, and even thereafter, away from the public eye. We are honored to bring this NART Spider to public auction for the very first time. Few cars are as fitting as this Ferrari, with its rarity, beauty, and cultural relevance, to star as the headlining lot for our inaugural New York Auctions at Rétromobile this November.”

Ferrari historian and author Marcel Massini said: “Forever linked to its previous owner, Hollywood legend Steve McQueen, this brilliant Ferrari 275 NART Spider is the ultimate icon, uniting two global legends in a single machine. Marking a monumental moment in car history, this iconic machine will make its historic first auction debut this November.”

Additional Ferrari offerings at the Rétromobile New York Auctions include the 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB and the 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, both featuring Scaglietti coachwork. More star cars and vehicles consigned to the upcoming sale will soon be announced via goodingco.com and Gooding Christie’s and Christie’s channels.

Rétromobile New York Auctions

Date: Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21

Location: Javits Center, New York

Public Preview: Wednesday, November 18 through Saturday, November 21

Consign: www.goodingco.com/auction/retromobile-new-york-auctions-2026

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodingChristies

X: @goodingandco

Instagram: @goodingandcompany

YouTube: @GoodingChristies

Phone: +1.310.899.1960

About Gooding Christie’s - Gooding Christie’s is world renowned for its market-leading automotive auctions, private brokerage, and unparalleled service in the international collector car market with over two decades of operation. Gooding Christie’s consistently sets world record prices and redefines market standards through both its live auctions and Geared Online platform with best-of-category cars across numerous verticals. The commitment to presenting the highest quality of consignments while operating with the utmost integrity and transparency has provided the company an unmatched reputation of trust and respect. Offering a wide range of services including private and estate sales, appraisals, collection management, and financing options, Gooding Christie’s is ready to assist you. To browse available offerings, discover upcoming auctions, view conditions of sale, or learn more about consigning your vehicle or registering to bid at a future sale, please visit goodingco.com.

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