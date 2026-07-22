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Team Chevrolet roster confirmed for Corvettes at Carlisle 2026

Team Chevrolet returns to Corvettes at Carlisle 2026 with Corvette engineers, designers, seminars, rare displays, and the latest Stingray, Z06, ZR1, and ZR1X.

Old Cars Weekly
Courtesy of Carlisle Events

CARLISLE, PA Corvette enthusiasts attending the 2026 edition of Corvettes at Carlisle will once again have the opportunity to connect directly with the people responsible for designing, engineering, building, and supporting America’s iconic sports car. Team Chevrolet will be back this August, bringing a talented group of engineers, product specialists, designers, and Corvette experts to share their knowledge and passion with thousands of enthusiasts.

Corvettes at Carlisle, August 27-29, 2026, at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, has long been recognized as one of the premier Corvette gatherings in the world and Team Chevrolet adds another layer of excitement to an already legendary weekend. This annual trek to Carlisle gives Corvette owners and fans access to the individuals behind the technology, innovation, and performance that define the Corvette brand.

Throughout the weekend, Team Chevrolet will participate in seminars and walk-arounds covering Corvette engineering, performance advancements, vehicle development, design, technology, and the future of the Corvette brand. This may take place at the stage or within their tent on the Midway. Showgoers will also have the chance to ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and gain insight into the process of creating one of the world’s most recognizable performance vehicles.

In addition to the seminars and presentations, Team Chevrolet will showcase an impressive collection of current Corvette models, including the Stingray, Grand Sport (GS), GSX, Z06, ZR1, and the all-new ZR1X. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Corvette technology up close through a Corvette cutaway display, along with engine exhibits highlighting the legendary LS6, the high-revving LT6, and the groundbreaking LT7 powerplants.

Confirmed Team Chevrolet representatives attending Corvettes at Carlisle are as follows:

Anthony StefanskiAssistant Program Mgr.Josh HolderVehicle Chief Engineer-Internal Combustion Engines
Chris WrightProgram Mgr.Michael BaileyResident Zone Engineer
Glenn HoefflinAssistant Chief EngineerDavid SimpsonProgram Quality Mgr.
Jake SmithEngineeringScot HoskissonLead Product Mgr.- Performance
Matt FrenchVehicle Systems EngineerAustin FisherCorvette Product Marketing Mgr.
John AlbertCorvette Chassis/Thermal Vehicle Systems EngineerEmily MillerCustomer Quality Engineer
Gus PerezriosPurchasingGarrett KernsPropulsion Vehicle Systems Engineer
Kyle YonkowskiPurchasingJosh BedfordPerformance car Engine Calibration-Drive Quality Engineer
Trevor HallProgram Engineering Mgr.Michael McAteeSenior Quality/Reliability Engineer
Brad MartinGlobal Capital ManagementDarby BarberCreative Designer-Chevrolet Performance Exterior
Ricky CroghanPaint Shift LeaderLane RezekCorvette Brand Quality Mgr.
Mary ColeCorvette Plant PlannerChuck ValentiniMgr.- Paint and Body Shop

For additional information, including registration details, schedules, and event activities, visit www.CarlisleEvents.com.  Don’t forget, gates open at 7 AM daily, with kids 12 and under admitted free.  Discounted spectator admission tickets are available online, plus student and military discounts are available at the gate with valid ID.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events.  Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA).  The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts.  Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe.  More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

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Carlisle EventsCarlisle PA FairgroundsChevrolet Corvette engineersCorvette enthusiastsCorvette event 2026Corvette Stingray 2026Corvette Z06Corvette ZR1XCorvettes at Carlisle 2026Team Chevrolet
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
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