Team Chevrolet roster confirmed for Corvettes at Carlisle 2026

Courtesy of Carlisle Events

CARLISLE, PA – Corvette enthusiasts attending the 2026 edition of Corvettes at Carlisle will once again have the opportunity to connect directly with the people responsible for designing, engineering, building, and supporting America’s iconic sports car. Team Chevrolet will be back this August, bringing a talented group of engineers, product specialists, designers, and Corvette experts to share their knowledge and passion with thousands of enthusiasts.

Corvettes at Carlisle, August 27-29, 2026, at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, has long been recognized as one of the premier Corvette gatherings in the world and Team Chevrolet adds another layer of excitement to an already legendary weekend. This annual trek to Carlisle gives Corvette owners and fans access to the individuals behind the technology, innovation, and performance that define the Corvette brand.

Throughout the weekend, Team Chevrolet will participate in seminars and walk-arounds covering Corvette engineering, performance advancements, vehicle development, design, technology, and the future of the Corvette brand. This may take place at the stage or within their tent on the Midway. Showgoers will also have the chance to ask questions, hear behind-the-scenes stories, and gain insight into the process of creating one of the world’s most recognizable performance vehicles.

In addition to the seminars and presentations, Team Chevrolet will showcase an impressive collection of current Corvette models, including the Stingray, Grand Sport (GS), GSX, Z06, ZR1, and the all-new ZR1X. Guests will also have the opportunity to explore Corvette technology up close through a Corvette cutaway display, along with engine exhibits highlighting the legendary LS6, the high-revving LT6, and the groundbreaking LT7 powerplants.

Confirmed Team Chevrolet representatives attending Corvettes at Carlisle are as follows:

Anthony Stefanski Assistant Program Mgr. Josh Holder Vehicle Chief Engineer-Internal Combustion Engines Chris Wright Program Mgr. Michael Bailey Resident Zone Engineer Glenn Hoefflin Assistant Chief Engineer David Simpson Program Quality Mgr. Jake Smith Engineering Scot Hoskisson Lead Product Mgr.- Performance Matt French Vehicle Systems Engineer Austin Fisher Corvette Product Marketing Mgr. John Albert Corvette Chassis/Thermal Vehicle Systems Engineer Emily Miller Customer Quality Engineer Gus Perezrios Purchasing Garrett Kerns Propulsion Vehicle Systems Engineer Kyle Yonkowski Purchasing Josh Bedford Performance car Engine Calibration-Drive Quality Engineer Trevor Hall Program Engineering Mgr. Michael McAtee Senior Quality/Reliability Engineer Brad Martin Global Capital Management Darby Barber Creative Designer-Chevrolet Performance Exterior Ricky Croghan Paint Shift Leader Lane Rezek Corvette Brand Quality Mgr. Mary Cole Corvette Plant Planner Chuck Valentini Mgr.- Paint and Body Shop

For additional information, including registration details, schedules, and event activities, visit www.CarlisleEvents.com. Don’t forget, gates open at 7 AM daily, with kids 12 and under admitted free. Discounted spectator admission tickets are available online, plus student and military discounts are available at the gate with valid ID.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of nearly a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA) and Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

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