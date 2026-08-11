The Simeone’s ‘American Dream’ limited exhibition now open

Courtesy of Simeone Foundation Automobile Museum

It's 1976 again. Twenty American cars, one Bicentennial summer.

The American Dream exhibit has turned the museum into a 1976 car show, from a 1921 Model T dirt-track racer to a 450-horsepower LS6 Chevelle with 9,000 original miles, plus the only Yenko Stinger convertible ever built and a twin-engine Chevelle running two 455 V8s.

Step outside the cars and you're still in '76: a playable Atari, original Pong, footage from the Daytona 500 and Bicentennial celebrations, period ads and TV intros, and a screening of Rocky.

The limited exhibition is open now through August 23rd. and is included with regular admission.

Featured cars include:



- 1921 Ford Model T

- 1931 Ford Model A Roadster

- 1950 Plymouth Sedan De Luxe

- 1954 Ford Country Squire

- 1957 Ford Thunderbird "Birdsnest"

- 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air

- 1959 Studebaker Lark VIII Regal

- 1964 Studebaker Avanti

- 1965 Ford Thunderbird Special Landau

- 1966 Chevrolet Corvair Yenko Stinger Convertible

- 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

- 1968 Ford Mustang Convertible

- 1968 Mercury Cougar Dan Gurney Special

- 1968 Plymouth Barracuda

- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6

- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Twin Engine

- 1972 Plymouth Road Runner GTX

- 1973 Dodge D100 Adventurer

- 1973 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds

- 1981 Pontiac Turbo Trans Am Pace Car Edition

Simeone Foundation Automobile Museum

FAS Foundation, Inc.

6825 Norwitch Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19153

https://simeonemuseum.org/

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