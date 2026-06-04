The Studebaker National Museum opens exhibit, ‘Keys to Freedom: Five Driven Women’

SOUTH BEND, IN — The Studebaker National Museum’ exhibition, Five Driven Women, running now through July 19, 2026, features three historic vehicles from Jack Boyd Smith Jr.’s The JBS Collection and explores how automobiles expanded freedom, opportunity, and independence for women during the early twentieth century. The exhibition coincides with the eighth annual Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm, one of the Midwest's premier celebrations of automotive design and history, co-presented by The JBS Collection and LaVine Restorations, Inc.



Presented by the Studebaker National Museum—with special thanks to The JBS Collection, The Singleton Collection, the Classic Car Club of America Museum, and LaVine Restorations—Five Driven Women brings together rare automobiles and compelling personal stories to highlight the lives of five trailblazing women and examine how mobility helped redefine women's roles in American society during a period of profound social change.



Among the five vehicles are three from Smith Jr.’s renowned assemblage: a 1928 Hudson Series O Town Car that belonged to socialite Maribel Schumacher, the 1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Custom Convertible Dietrich Sedan originally commissioned by female explorer and adventurer, Louise Arner Boyd, and the iconic 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton Convertible owned by, and famously photographed with, legendary American aviator Amelia Earhart.



"All five of these automobiles tell incredible stories that extend well beyond transportation," said Smith Jr., whose collection is ranked No. 82 worldwide by The Classic Car Trust’s The Key publication. "These vehicles represent ambition, courage, exploration, and independence. The women featured in this exhibition challenged expectations and expanded what was possible in their lives and in their respective fields. We are honored to share three of our vehicles with the Studebaker National Museum and help bring these important stories to a broad audience during one of this region's most exciting weeks of the year for automotive enthusiasts."

1937 Cord 812 Phaeton Convertible owned by, and famously photographed with, legendary American aviator Amelia Earhart. Courtesy of the JBS Collection

Through these historically significant vehicles, the exhibit—which also presents the Brass Era 1912 Simplex Torpedo previously owned by athlete Eleanora Sears, and philanthropist Margaret Dunning’s 1930 Packard 740—reveals how the automobile became a powerful symbol of personal independence and possibility, and helped women shape their own paths and gain the keys to their own freedom.

Located in the heart of Indiana's historic automotive corridor, the Studebaker National Museum is internationally recognized for preserving and interpreting more than a century of transportation, innovation, and industrial history. Home to one of the nation's premier automotive collections, the museum connects visitors to the people, technologies, and companies that helped shape America's mobility story, while serving as a cultural anchor for South Bend, its downtown, and the surrounding region.

1928 Hudson Series O Town Car that belonged to socialite Maribel Schumacher Courtesy of the JBS Collection

The exhibition's run culminates at the 2026 Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm on July 11, when collectors, historians, and enthusiasts from across the country—and all over the world—will gather on the grounds of the historic Copshaholm estate and the Studebaker National Museum campus. The 2026 Concours will feature a diverse array of significant automobiles and motorcycles, including celebrated American classics, coachbuilt luxury cars, transportation milestones, special anniversary classes, educational presentations, Junior Judging, and family-focused programming, further cementing South Bend's place on the national automotive calendar.

"Automotive exhibitions often focus on the cars themselves, but in this case—thanks to the histories of these five automobiles—we can put a unique focus on the people whose lives were transformed by them,” said Patrick Slebonick, Executive Director of the Studebaker National Museum. “Five Driven Women is unlike anything we've presented before. It is an honor to highlight these remarkable and significant women through the stories of their extraordinary automobiles. We are thankful to The JBS Collection and Jack, whose support of our Copshaholm Concours has been crucial, and whose commitment to sharing his vehicles with the public is unmatched."

1934 Packard Twelve 1108 Custom Convertible Dietrich Sedan originally commissioned by female explorer and adventurer, Louise Arner Boyd Courtesy of the JBS Collection

While the exhibition is rooted in South Bend's rich automotive heritage, Five Driven Women tells a distinctly American story. By bringing together automobiles connected to some of the twentieth century's most remarkable women, the exhibition offers visitors a rare opportunity to explore how technology, mobility, and determination helped reshape women's roles in society and expand the boundaries of what was possible.

The stories of Sears, Schumacher, Boyd, Earhart, and Dunning resonate far beyond the automotive world, reflecting broader themes of achievement, exploration, and personal freedom that continue to inspire today.

“I am continually moved by classic automobiles, and it’s not just because of a shiny finish, a bunch of awards, a strong engine, or a cool dashboard,” said Smith Jr., who will also present a stellar group of five pre-war Packards for demonstration at the Copshaholm Concours. “The vehicles in our collection, to me, represent the idea that the highest levels of excellence can be attained by anyone who puts their mind to it and puts in the time and effort. It’s about telling stories and praising incredible achievements, and that’s why this is all more than just a fun hobby for me. It’s important to me to share the stories of our vehicles and all they, and their owners, inspire. That’s why I’m always trying to improve and add to the collection; that’s why we produce top quality content for people all around the world to enjoy—such as our automotive series, The Journey; and that’s why it’s a pleasure each year to work with the team at the Studebaker Museum to present the Concours at Copshaholm and aid in its programming any way we can.”

About The JBS Collection - The automobiles in The JBS Collection represent the ultimate in early automotive design, craftsmanship, and innovation. Educating future generations about the merits and importance of each piece guides every addition to the collection. The select autos in The JBS Collection are more than just vehicles; they demonstrate what can be achieved with forward thinking and effort. The collection seeks to advance the cause of preserving and promoting invaluable vessels of art, design, engineering, luxury, and heritage.



About the Studebaker National Museum - The Studebaker National Museum preserves and interprets the rich transportation heritage of South Bend and the broader American automotive industry through world-class collections, exhibitions, and educational programming that explore the impact of innovation, mobility, and manufacturing on American life. Located at 201 Chapin St., just west of downtown South Bend, the museum is open Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sunday from Noon–5 p.m. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors over 60, and $9 for youth ages 6–17. Visitors may also tour The History Museum, which adjoins the Studebaker National Museum, for an additional cost. For more information, call (574) 235-9714 or toll free at (888) 391-5600, or visit www.studebakermuseum.org.

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