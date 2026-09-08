Toyota Donates last-ever GR Supra MkV Final Edition to benefit Reach Out WorldWide at Barrett-Jackson 2027 Scottsdale Auction

Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson and Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) announced that Toyota North America has donated the last-ever Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition to ROWW, to be auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson 2027 Scottsdale Auction, Jan. 23-31, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The entire hammer price from the sale of this vehicle will directly benefit the organization, which deploys agile volunteer teams of first responders to assist in the aftermath of natural disasters around the world.

Before crossing the auction block in January, car enthusiasts will have multiple opportunities to view this historic vehicle, signed by Akio Toyoda and featuring a special VIN, starting with the upcoming Barrett-Jackson 2026 Las Vegas Auction, Sept. 10-12 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This monumental auction marks a full-circle moment for the automotive community. In January 2019, Barrett-Jackson hosted the charity auction of the first all-new global production MkV GR Supra for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Now, Barrett-Jackson is ready to promote and enhance this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to eclipse that record-setting figure for a vital global cause.

“Reach Out WorldWide was built on a passion for helping those in need, started by my brother Paul in 2010 and has continued growing thanks to our great team, exceptional volunteers and the support of individuals and companies around the world,” said Cody Walker, CEO of Reach Out WorldWide and founder of FuelFest (www.fuelfest.com), the ultimate automotive lifestyle, music and show experience. “We are so grateful to Toyota for donating the final MkV GR Supra to ROWW, which will hopefully break the previous MkV sales record and make a massive difference for communities facing disaster.”

“We began this incredible chapter with Toyota back in 2019 when we auctioned the very first 2020 Supra for an unforgettable $2.1 million, so it is incredibly meaningful to bookend that history on our Scottsdale block with this final production unit,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Barrett-Jackson has a long, storied tradition of driving immense generosity for charitable causes. We are fully prepared to rally the collector car community this January to challenge that previous record and generate substantial, life-changing support for Reach Out WorldWide.”

The 2026 GR Supra MkV Final Edition is a highly collectible, 382-horsepower masterpiece, featuring a six-speed manual transmission and unique, factory-exclusive specifications:

Customized Serial Number: Features a bespoke, commemorative VIN ending in "99999."

Features a bespoke, commemorative VIN ending in "99999." Morizo Signature: Signed by Toyota legend and former CEO, Akio "Morizo" Toyoda.

Signed by Toyota legend and former CEO, Akio "Morizo" Toyoda. Exclusive Aesthetic and Aero: GT4 Style Pack with matte-finish and red trim; striking one-of-one Phantom Gray paint; ducktail carbon fiber rear spoiler, front wheel arch flaps, high front spats for additional balance and downforce.

GT4 Style Pack with matte-finish and red trim; striking one-of-one Phantom Gray paint; ducktail carbon fiber rear spoiler, front wheel arch flaps, high front spats for additional balance and downforce. Suspension and Grip: Final Edition features refined differential control and exclusive control maps to help improve traction; larger Brembo brake discs for better stopping performance; revised front and rear camber angle, a stronger front stabilizer bar and retuned shocks to improve cornering; and confidence is added with strengthened suspension mounts and a stronger under-body brace.

Final Edition features refined differential control and exclusive control maps to help improve traction; larger Brembo brake discs for better stopping performance; revised front and rear camber angle, a stronger front stabilizer bar and retuned shocks to improve cornering; and confidence is added with strengthened suspension mounts and a stronger under-body brace. Sport Interior: Filled with leather, Alcantara, red stitching and red highlights provide a driver-focused environment.

with leather, Alcantara, red stitching and red highlights provide a driver-focused environment. Track Driving: Included is a complimentary 1-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association (NASA), which includes a free High Performance Driving Event (HPDE) and discounted admission to NASA sanctioned events.

The Walker family has a long history with Barrett-Jackson. Three vehicles – a Civic Type R (in 2021) and two custom Ford Mustangs (in 2019) - were sold by Barrett-Jackson to benefit ROWW; and in 2020, Barrett-Jackson auctioned off select vehicles from Paul Walker’s personal collection. Additionally, Barrett-Jackson supports FuelFest, the Walker-led global automotive culture phenomenon, which has held nine of its scheduled 11 events in 2026 thus far, and features the Toyota GR lineup as the Official Performance Vehicle Lineup.

Of note, since 2018, FuelFest has raised more than $1 million for ROWW.

Automotive collectors, enthusiasts, and philanthropists can register to bid on this historic piece of automotive history ahead of the January auction. For more event information or bidder registration, please visit Barrett-Jackson.com. Advance tickets are on sale now for the Las Vegas Auction, with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10 and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experiences and hospitality packages are available and offer elevated access.

About Reach Out WorldWide

Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW) is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization, founded in 2010 by the late actor/producer, Paul Walker. After a massive earthquake devastated Haiti, Paul spontaneously organized a relief team that responded to the disaster. On the trip, Paul saw a gap between the availability of skilled resources and the requirement for such personnel in post-disaster situations. Upon returning from Haiti, ROWW was established with the purpose of fulfilling this unmet need. Since Paul’s passing, ROWW continues to be a platform for like-minded individuals to make a difference in other people's lives. It started as an idea and has transformed into a culture equally benefiting the volunteers as much as the people they are assisting, turning the "I generation" into a "good will generation.” Please visit www.roww.org for more information and to inquire about how to get involved.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. In addition to the four main in-person events, Barrett-Jackson will hold several Digital Select Auctions. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Since 1971, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise over $172 million to support more than 200 local and national charities. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

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