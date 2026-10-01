Truckin’ again!

Old Cars reader, Dave Jewett tells the story of his 1972 GMC truck.

Courtesy of Dave Jewett

When I was 15 years old in 1977, I bought a 1972 GMC truck that became my first daily driver. It cost me $1,500 and had 52,000 miles, a 307-cid V-8, automatic transmission, disc brakes and a cap on the bed under which I built two bunks for sleeping when camping. It was the first vehicle I drove to high school and to my first “real” job at a local Shell station in Brockton, Mass. It ran great, and I always wished that I had kept it longer, but I sold it in my senior year to buy a 1973 Monte Carlo to attract the girls....

15 y.o. Dave Jewett with his GMC Courtesy of Dave Jewett

Fast forward to 2018 when I turned in my company vehicle and was in the market for a truck. I thought about getting a nice General Motors truck from the 1967-’72 generation to use as a daily driver, so I started looking online. I found a beautiful example of a ’71 GMC Special Custom at GR Auto Gallery in Grand Rapids Mich. It was completely restored with an original 396-cid V-8, factory air conditioning, power disc brakes, unbelievably straight body panels and an awesome paint job. The interior was also completely updated with all new upholstery and trim. It was a father-and-son project that appeared to be professionally done. They had the engine and transmission sent out to a race shop where it was bored over and fitted with an Isky cam, Edelbrock carburetor and intake and headers — a real sleeper! I watched endless videos of the truck and looked at dozens of photos and e-mailed lots of questions, but I felt I needed to see it with my own eyes. After much procrastination, and talking it over with my wife, we decided to buy it without an on-site inspection.

Dave Jewett’s first truck was a 1972 GMC, and he found this restored 1971 GMC to replace it. Courtesy of Dave Jewett

After issues with the title and the money exchange, it finally arrived in an enclosed trailer one night in late winter 2018. I ran out to see it with a strong flashlight and I was pleasantly surprised to find it was better than I expected! After replacing the tires, ball joints and addressing a few minor maintenance issues, I was back to driving a truck just like the one I regrettably let go almost 40 years before.

I reached out to the father of the project to ask questions regarding its rebuild, and he told me his son traded in the truck for a Camaro after they were done with the project. It turns out the father (I believe a cabinetmaker by trade) did all of the fantastic bodywork himself, and the son handled the mechanical rebuilding. It drives like a dream, and my wife and I take it to shows and meets anytime we get the chance.

The cab is as good as new and now has a custom three-spoke steering wheel. Courtesy of Dave Jewett

The truck is powered by a big-block 396-cid V-8. Courtesy of Dave Jewett

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