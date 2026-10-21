Universal Technical Institute, Inc. celebrates new Atlanta campus

Courtesy of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

SMYRNA, Ga. and PHOENIX, /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. recently celebrated its new UTI-Atlanta campus with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. More than 100 regional leaders, employers and community partners attended the event marking the company's first campus in Georgia.

"The talent to fill millions of jobs nationwide is in short supply," said Todd Hitchcock, EVP of Strategy, Growth and Operations at Universal Technical Institute, Inc., during remarks at the ceremony. "Georgia is projected to have more than 10,000 annual job openings across the skilled trades taught at our newest campus, underscoring the critical need for highly trained, job-ready professionals to support the state's growing economy. We look forward to working with leaders across the Atlanta region to connect them with skilled-collar workers who will be prepared to immediately make an impact in their chosen fields."

Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton noted the opportunities the new campus will create for the region, saying: "The ribbon cutting of Universal Technical Institute's new Atlanta campus in Smyrna comes at an important moment for our region. Nationally and locally, we're seeing increased recognition of the need for skilled trades professionals, alongside a shift among high school students who are taking a closer look at technical education and careers in these in-demand fields. UTI-Atlanta brings those two trends together, creating new pathways for students to build valuable skills and pursue meaningful careers while helping our region's employers develop the workforce they need for continued growth."

UTI-Atlanta is the company's first campus in Georgia. The 150,000-square-foot facility at 7100 Highlands Parkway SE is designed to serve approximately 1,500 students at scale and offers training in automotive, diesel, aviation, electrical, robotics and automation, HVACR and welding.

Industry partners also emphasized the role the campus will play in preparing the next generation of skilled professionals.

"At NAPA, we believe one of the most important investments we can make is in the people who will keep our communities moving," said Danny Huffaker, SVP Product & Marketing, NAPA. "Our partnership with Universal Technical Institute will help create pathways to rewarding careers in the skilled trades and strengthen the pipeline of technicians our industry needs. We're proud to further that commitment with $75,000 in scholarships dedicated to students at UTI's new Atlanta campus. With the NAPA corporate headquarters here in Atlanta, this partnership gives us a meaningful opportunity to invest in the next generation of automotive professionals in our hometown."

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc. - Founded in 1965, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is a national leader in workforce solutions for transportation, skilled trades, healthcare and dental education programs. The company's industry-aligned programs are offered at 35 campuses nationwide and online under the brands Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges and include auto/diesel, aviation, welding, HVACR, electrical and energy, allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic training. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu

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