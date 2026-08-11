More tired iron: Weathered Wheels for the masses

“Weathered Wheels” has long been one of the most popular departments in Old Cars, and we’ve had a lot of folks contribute over the years. Ron Kowalke, Steve Isola, Ken Lorek and Coy Thomas have all shared dozens, even hundreds, of images with us over the years.

We simply can’t get enough cool “yard art” photos, and we know a lot of our readers share our affinity for colorful, rusty iron.

One of our best “Weathered Wheels” hawks is Gregg D. Merksamer, who always seems to make it a point to travel back roads and keep his eyes out for rusty relics. And when we get photos from Gregg, we get them in bunches!

Following are a few of the “Weathered Wheels” that he’s come across in recent years. We say, “Thanks again for the pix, Gregg! Keep ’em coming!”

Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

Studebaker lovers have been known to tackle some pretty rough project cars. This 1956 Hawk definitely qualifies. Gregg spotted this one for sale near Rhinebeck, N.Y. We’re betting it got snapped up for parts, but who knows, maybe a die-hard Studie fan gave it a whirl and tried to make it new again. Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

A 1958 Cadillac was keeping company with a 1955 Pontiac Chieftain in a yard in Highland, N.Y., a few years back. It’s hard to tell how far gone the Caddy is, but it’s

got air in the tires, so that’s a good sign! Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

This warms our hearts! Somebody is getting after a restoration on this sweet 1946 Plymouth P-15 coupe. The P-15 was the first postwar car offered by Plymouth and ran through early 1949. These babies still have plenty of fans in the collector car world. Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

Can you identify this car? If you said Volvo P1800ES, give yourself a raise. The ES version of the P1800 came out in 1972 and was the last model standing for 1973. It was a unique, two-door wagon with an all-glass tailgate, and a 125-hp version of the inline four-cylinder that had been used in the P1800 line over the years. This one may have led an adventurous life, judging by the cages still in place over the headlights. Sadly, it hasn’t left this spot in Huguenot, N.Y., for many moons. Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

A giant chicken behind the wheel of an early-1960s Skoda Felicia convertible ... we see nothing unusual here. We think the Skoda is being used to promote an egg-selling business, but we’re not 100 percent clear. Anyway, we dig the car, and wonder if the bird goes with it — if it ever gets sold. Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

There were plenty of solid station wagon bodies — many largely rust-free — when Gregg visited Speedway Auto Wrecking north of Denver. The 1956 Dodge Coronet wagon still has plenty of usable body parts and panels to offer. Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

Ditto for the 1958 Dodge Sierra to the right, although it looks like it has been scavenged quite a bit already. Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

This 1960 Ford Falcon hauler would have been one of the first compact domestic wagons offered in the U.S. They are not particularly easy to find today. It has a 1961 Fairlane for company. They both reside in the Speedway Auto Wrecking graveyard Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

A few enthusiasts have warmed up to Mustang IIs as collector cars, but they still get viewed by most as the ugly stepchildren of the Mustang family tree. This one’s final resting spot appears to be a boneyard in Orangeburg, S.C. Courtesy of Gregg D. Merksamer

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