More tired iron: Weathered Wheels for the masses

“Weathered Wheels” has long been one of the most popular departments in Old Cars, and we’ve had a lot of folks contribute over the years. Ron Kowalke, Steve Isola, Ken Lorek and Coy Thomas have all shared dozens, even hundreds, of images with us over the years.
We simply can’t get enough cool “yard art” photos, and we know a lot of our readers share our affinity for colorful, rusty iron.
One of our best “Weathered Wheels” hawks is Gregg D. Merksamer, who always seems to make it a point to travel back roads and keep his eyes out for rusty relics. And when we get photos from Gregg, we get them in bunches!
Following are a few of the “Weathered Wheels” that he’s come across in recent years. We say, “Thanks again for the pix, Gregg! Keep ’em coming!”
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