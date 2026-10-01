Help from the homefront: Scrap drives, rationing vital to WWII victory
Learn about the World War II scrap drives, auto salvage, rationing and the Salvage for Victory campaign helped mobilize America’s homefront for the war effort.
One statistic alone defines the importance of our country’s scrap drives during World War II. During U.S. involvement in World War I (1917-’18), each American soldier required an average of 90 lbs. of steel used in equipment and ammunition, according to the Conservation Division of the War Production Board. That average ballooned to 4,900 lbs. during World War II (1941-’45).
During the almost five-year span comprising WWII, our nation underwent monumental changes, both in manufacturing and daily life. Unfortunately, this upheaval followed on the heels of the punishing aftereffects of the stock market crash of 1929 and the subsequent Great Depression.
The day following Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt officially declared the United States’ entry into World War II. This set into motion an almost overnight transition of our nation’s manufacturing industry. In large part, this involved automakers shifting from building cars and trucks to producing war-critical equipment.
Also due to U.S. entry into the war, several government-enacted policies affecting the homefront were quickly established to better serve the war effort. Civilian automobile production was halted on Feb. 10, 1942. One example of the impact of that mandate had Ford building fewer than 160,000 cars in ’42 after producing 691,455 cars in ’41.
With no more new automobile production, the U.S. government stockpiled all unsold 1942 model cars, to be rationed until war’s end. Those eligible to acquire these rationed cars were deemed “essential” individuals, including doctors, clergy, police, firefighters, farmers and war plant workers.
Early in 1942, the federal government also enacted the “Salvage for Victory” campaign throughout the nation. Celebrities Bing Crosby and Mickey Mouse spearheaded the movement, whereby U.S. households were tasked with donating their scrap metal, rubber, rags, paper and cooking fats (used in producing explosives) to be repurposed for defense use.
Many neighborhoods established designated “Salvage for Victory” scrap drop-off/collection sites. Among these sites, contests were held with communities trying to outdo each other in amounts of scrap materials collected weekly/monthly/annually. Among the methods used to motivate residents to donate scrap included one community creating a life-size dummy of Nazi Germany leader Adolph Hitler, which became the target of hurled scrap donations.
According to the Conservation Division of the War Production Board, repurposed household scrap metal could provide large amounts of war-critical items. This included one shovel equaling four hand grenades, one bucket producing three bayonets and one copper kettle equaling almost 100 rounds of rifle ammunition.
In May 1942, a 35-mph “Victory Speed” limit was enforced nationwide to help conserve gasoline and preserve tires, both of which were strictly rationed. Each vehicle owner was limited to keeping five tires, four in use and a spare. All tires over the five-each limit had to be turned in for redistribution or scrap.
The aforementioned gasoline rationing was managed through a series of stickers affixed to vehicle windshields. According to the National World War II Museum of New Orleans, each 3 x 2-1/2-inch square sticker contained a block letter that defined a driver’s allowed gasoline consumption. A sticker with a black “X” on a white background or a white “C” with red backing allowed drivers unlimited gas usage. These two stickers were allocated to politicians, traveling salespersons or VIPs (all “X” category personnel) or the aforementioned “war-critical/essential” individuals (“C” category).
Drivers with white “B” and green backing stickers were allowed only eight gallons of fuel weekly. Even stingier was the four-gallons-weekly allowed to sticker owners having a white “A” on a black background. For those drivers with either restrictive “B” or “A” stickers, other means of getting around, such as bus ridership or walking, became a necessity.
By mid 1942, the War Production Board (WPB) had designated “auto graveyards” as a prime source of scrap metal. At that time, each scrapped automobile produced approximately 2,000 pounds of metal. According to the American Industries Salvage Committee booklet, Scrap and how to collect it…, “Every auto graveyard is required by [the] WPB to scrap as many cars within 60 days as it buys, shipping out the scrap iron, brass, copper, lead and rubber, and keeping only the usable parts [for resale].” In June 1942, the nation’s 20,000 salvage yards produced 450,000 tons of scrap metal.
To emphasize salvage yards’ importance as a source for scrap metal for the war effort, Lenox Motor Co. of Maryland provided the reality check for neglecting WPB requirements. In May 1942, the yard’s owner refused to sell his scrap vehicles for the then-established junker rate of $20 per gross ton of top-grade steel. Soon after, U.S. Marshals and county police raided the property and seized its contents.
Whether donating to World War II scrap drives was accomplished voluntarily or by heavy-hand, it was an essential part of aiding the war effort. But the war years of rationing and sacrifice also took a toll on the homefront. At the late-1941 U.S. entry into war, 88 percent of our nation’s households owned a car. By war’s end in August 1945, that number dropped to 73 percent. It would take another decade of recovery to regain that prewar percentage of U.S. household car ownership.
If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and stay up to date with Old Cars news and features - CLICK HERE
We know you love old cars, but do you collect anything else? Ever wonder about the baseball cards in a box in the basement or Grandma’s old coins in a jar? Do you love history or spin vinyl? Head on over to Collect.com and see what you are missing. Collect.com is the who, what, when and where of the collecting world! https://www.collect.com/