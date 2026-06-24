Return to Watts: Nebraska yard offers over 4,500 vehicles

Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

A lot has changed in the almost two decades since Old Cars previously visited Watts Repair & Salvage in Wymore, Neb. A late-afternoon arrival back in 2007 resulted in a rushed effort to survey the 44-acre salvage yard containing 4,500 vehicles before closing time. A return visit seemed appropriate to properly explore what the entire yard has to offer, as well as to update yard protocol.

To recap the original visit’s story (Jan. 24, 2008), owner Louis Watts explained that he started the yard in 1982. “It was a hobby (that) I turned into a business.”

The location of that original 40-acre property was inside the Wymore city limits, which Watts said caused problems. “The city (officials) pestered me, so I moved (the business) to Wymore Township.”

The current yard property is located just southwest of Wymore on Sage Road, accessed from Highway 77 via a gravel road. The grounds consist of mildly hilly terrain and an abundance of brush growing both in the aisles and around the inventory of old cars and trucks that date back to the 1920s.

Louis Watts’ business card reads: “We Specialize In Old GM & Chevrolets.” Upon touring the yard, though, the wording on that card could truthfully be enhanced with: “But We Have Plenty More To Offer.”

Watts’ nephew, John Watts, also operates a salvage yard located north of Wymore, which was also recently chronicled in Old Cars (Jan. 15, 2025). John’s yard specializes in muscle cars, so he and Louis have had a long-standing agreement to trade inventory tailored to each yard’s focus. So while muscle-related inventory is rarer in Louis’ yard, there remain ample interesting and desirable vintage cars and trucks, many near complete.

According to Watts, he has many titles for the vehicles in inventory. He added that he also has the equipment to retrieve vehicles in the yard and load them on customers’ trailers. Customers are allowed to bring their toolboxes into the yard, but any parts removal must be discussed and authorized first. Parts shipping is available, and Watts said his large inventory of trucks is currently experiencing the most need for that service.

“We still ship parts all over, and 1940s and ’50s pickups get a lot of action.”

Trucks are staged mainly in the northeast quadrant of the property, while cars take up the remainder of the grounds. There is some grouping by manufacturer in both the car and truck inventories, but the overall staging of vehicles is more random than not.

The yard’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to

4 p.m., and the business is open year-round.

Watts Repair & Salvage

PH: 402-645-8066

2784 E. Sage Rd.

Wymore, NE 68466

Appearing as a scene from a World War II-era scrap metal drive, this clapped-out flatbed truck is hauling a 1933 Chevrolet Master Eagle two-door sedan body shell that has hot rod project potential. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

This 1961 Oldsmobile is, according to Gregg D. Merksamer, editor of The Professional Car (Professional Car Society), a Cotner Bevington hearse/ambulance combination coach. Cotner Bevington was a Blytheville, Ark.-based conversion firm that specialized in Oldsmobile professional cars. The car has already donated select interior parts, but its unique body shell is complete. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

A former highway maintenance department vehicle, the stepside shortbox of this 1967 GMC 1500 pickup is donor quality. It includes a chain-latch tailgate and heavy-duty bumper. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

A former highway maintenance department vehicle, the stepside shortbox of this 1967 GMC 1500 pickup is donor quality. It includes a chain-latch tailgate and heavy-duty bumper. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

A former highway maintenance department vehicle, the stepside shortbox of this 1967 GMC 1500 pickup is donor quality. It includes a chain-latch tailgate and heavy-duty bumper. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

Being 1 of only 3,663 produced, this 1961 Studebaker Hawk coupe’s current condition ranks it as an ambitious restoration project, but its rarity at least merits rescue as a parts donor car. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

Aside from a broken grille, this 1978 Dodge Aspen station wagon is complete. Included in its extras package are a roof rack and factory styled wheels. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

One of many restoration-worthy candidates in the yard is this 1956 Cadillac Series 62 four-door sedan equipped with air conditioning. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

To be sold only as a complete car is this 1964 Buick LeSabre four-door sedan. It needs a new windshield, but not much else. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

The yard contains many Chevrolet El Camino pickups from the 1960s to ’80s, including what’s left of this 1966 example. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

Old Cars is not a fan of crushers, but this behemoth has been modified to operate from a big-block Ford 460-cid V-8. Yard owner Louis Watts said only late-model vehicles get fed into it, as shown. Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

Protected overhead by an evergreen tree, this vintage four-cylinder-powered Buick roadster retains its complete drivetrain. That spaghetti-style exhaust manifold would make an amazing piece of garage wall art if restored in chrome! Courtesy of Ron Kowalke

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.