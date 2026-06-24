Return to Watts: Nebraska yard offers over 4,500 vehicles
Inside Watts Repair & Salvage — a 44-acre Wymore yard with 4,500 vehicles specializing in vintage GM parts and nationwide parts shipping.
A lot has changed in the almost two decades since Old Cars previously visited Watts Repair & Salvage in Wymore, Neb. A late-afternoon arrival back in 2007 resulted in a rushed effort to survey the 44-acre salvage yard containing 4,500 vehicles before closing time. A return visit seemed appropriate to properly explore what the entire yard has to offer, as well as to update yard protocol.
To recap the original visit’s story (Jan. 24, 2008), owner Louis Watts explained that he started the yard in 1982. “It was a hobby (that) I turned into a business.”
The location of that original 40-acre property was inside the Wymore city limits, which Watts said caused problems. “The city (officials) pestered me, so I moved (the business) to Wymore Township.”
The current yard property is located just southwest of Wymore on Sage Road, accessed from Highway 77 via a gravel road. The grounds consist of mildly hilly terrain and an abundance of brush growing both in the aisles and around the inventory of old cars and trucks that date back to the 1920s.
Louis Watts’ business card reads: “We Specialize In Old GM & Chevrolets.” Upon touring the yard, though, the wording on that card could truthfully be enhanced with: “But We Have Plenty More To Offer.”
Watts’ nephew, John Watts, also operates a salvage yard located north of Wymore, which was also recently chronicled in Old Cars (Jan. 15, 2025). John’s yard specializes in muscle cars, so he and Louis have had a long-standing agreement to trade inventory tailored to each yard’s focus. So while muscle-related inventory is rarer in Louis’ yard, there remain ample interesting and desirable vintage cars and trucks, many near complete.
According to Watts, he has many titles for the vehicles in inventory. He added that he also has the equipment to retrieve vehicles in the yard and load them on customers’ trailers. Customers are allowed to bring their toolboxes into the yard, but any parts removal must be discussed and authorized first. Parts shipping is available, and Watts said his large inventory of trucks is currently experiencing the most need for that service.
“We still ship parts all over, and 1940s and ’50s pickups get a lot of action.”
Trucks are staged mainly in the northeast quadrant of the property, while cars take up the remainder of the grounds. There is some grouping by manufacturer in both the car and truck inventories, but the overall staging of vehicles is more random than not.
The yard’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to
4 p.m., and the business is open year-round.
Watts Repair & Salvage
PH: 402-645-8066
2784 E. Sage Rd.
Wymore, NE 68466
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