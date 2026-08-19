You showed us your Pontiacs : Old Cars readers show off their Ponchos!: Part II

With Pontiac celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2026, Old Cars asked to see your Pontiac rides. You showed up in force. Here are a few of the Old Cars readers prized Ponchos!

1970 Pontiac GTO

Courtesy of Randy Durham



Randy Durham - “The one that got away, and got it back 32 years later. 1970 GTO Ram Air III four-speed with factory air; 1 of 214 built. It was a promo car built in September 1969 and not delivered to the dealership in Kansas City, Mo., until March 1970.”

Courtesy of Randy Durham

1989 20th Anniversary Pontiac Turbo Trans Am

Courtesy of Tim in Lancaster County, PA



Tim in Lancaster County, PA - “This is my 1989 20th Anniversary Turbo Trans Am I acquired in 1993. After driving it for a while I was curious as to what it would do in the quarter-mile, so I purchased an aftermarket computer chip, K&N filter and a pair of drag radials and headed for my local drag strip (Maple Grove Raceway). After a few passes, it ran the best of 12.89 @ 103. It currently has 83,000 miles and still runs strong. I will keep this car until I can’t drive anymore, then pass it on to my daughter.”

Courtesy of Tim in Lancaster County, PA

1974 Pontiac GTO

Courtesy of George Uhler



George Uhler- “This “X” body beastie was ordered by me, new from the local Pontiac dealer a month or so before high school graduation. The picture shows my future wife and I, as well as a brand-new GTO going to my senior high school prom. The car was owned by me until 1983 and sold to another Pontiac dealership. From what I can determine from the last owner, he kept it for several years, keeping it stock. The owner prior also kept it stock and as a body shop owner, repainted it in the original color and recovered the seats, as original. I purchased the car back in 2016 after seeing it at a local car show and after verifying it was the car I ordered. It is an all numbers-matching 61,000-mile car, still has the original Uniroyal spare tire. Shown now with two additions from what was originally ordered: the tri-color side stripes, and power steering, added so someone’s wife could drive it! The second picture shows the car being trucked, after the purchase, back to my home.

Courtesy of George Uhler

1963 Catalina and 1979 Trans AM

Courtesy of Dan Huttinger



Dan Huttinger from Parrish, Florida - “My first car of my own was a 1963 Catalina two-door sport coupe. I look back now, it was kind of a rare car. It was pretty plain Jane. It had a carpet interior and a 389 regular fuel engine, no power steering and no power brakes. The big kicker is it had a 3-speed transmission with a steering column shifter and a high-speed rear end gear. I got this car in the spring time before graduating from high school in 1967. I had my mother sell it for me when I was in the Army in Vietnam in 1970. When I married in 1972 my wife had a 1970 GTO, it was great being married to a car gal. We had a few Pontiacs, including a new 1979 Trans Am. Our last Pontiac was a 1989 Boneville SSE. We had very good service out of our Pontiacs.”

Courtesy of Dan Huttinger

1970 Pontiac Grand Prix SJ

Courtesy of David Haller

David Haller- “I purchased this 1965 Le Mans in 2008 from the now defunct Goldenrod Garage in Freeport, Maine. It had a white top that looked to be original but it needed to be replaced.

The original color was Mayfair Maiz, but it was repainted many years before.”

CHECK OUT MORE PONTIACS HERE IN PART I

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