1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026 unveils updated route: Sebring Raceway and Lakeland added

1000 Miglia Experience USA

Miami, Florida – The countdown to the second edition of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida is underway, and the journey just got even more thrilling. Organizers announced an update to the 2026 route: participants will now drive through Lakeland and have the rare opportunity to take on the legendary Sebring International Raceway, a new highlight of the rally’s second leg.

Following its acclaimed U.S. debut, which brought together 70 vehicles and thousands of spectators across Florida, the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida returns February 20–23, 2026, with a route that captures both the spirit of the original Italian race and the vibrant character of the Sunshine State.

The rally begins on February 20 with a public Training Day and technical checks, followed by three competitive legs:

February 21 : Departure from Naples , through Venice , where the convoy will be guest of honor at the city’s centennial celebration , happening on the same weekend of their 36th Venice Italian Feast and Carnival. The convoy will then move towards Tampa .

: Departure from , through , where the convoy will be , happening on the same weekend of their The convoy will then move towards . February 22 : The route continues through Lakeland , followed by an exciting stop at Sebring International Raceway , "America's oldest road racing circuit", thanks to the new partner Squadra Lupo. Here the drivers will be able to test their cars on the iconic track. The event will be welcomed with a community parade and display in the town square .

: The route continues through , followed by an exciting stop at , "America's oldest road racing circuit", thanks to the new partner Squadra Lupo. Here the drivers will be able to test their cars on the iconic track. The event will be welcomed with a . February 23: The final leg travels through West Palm Beach and concludes in style with final arrival along Miami Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive.

“This updated route makes the 2026 edition even more spectacular,” said Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA EVENTS USA, organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. “From the elegance of Naples to the roar of engines on the Sebring track, and the festive spirit in Venice and Lakeland, we are proud of how this new edition is taking shape. The 1000 Miglia Experience Florida is a moving celebration of craftsmanship, legacy, and beauty. We can’t wait to see people cheering along the way as these masterpieces on wheels cross Florida’s iconic landscapes.”

Registration is open at 1000migliaexperienceflorida.us and will close on December 21, 2025.

Participants can register in one of three official classes:

1000 Miglia Original Class : For vehicles from the original 1000 Miglia era (1927–1957)

: For vehicles from the original 1000 Miglia era (1927–1957) Classic Icons Class : For iconic vehicles manufactured between 1958 and 1994.

: For iconic vehicles manufactured between 1958 and 1994. Hypercar & Supercar Class: For high-performance sports cars produced after 1995.

The 1000 Miglia Experience Florida will also make its presence felt at prestigious events ahead of the rally:

The Lake Mirror Classic Concours d’Elegance & Car Show in Lakeland (October 17–19, 2025) , where enthusiasts will get a preview of what the city will experience during the rally.

in , where enthusiasts will get a preview of what the city will experience during the rally. The National Italian American Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala in Washington, D.C. (October 18, 2025), where 1000 Miglia Experience Florida will sponsor the event and auction off a participation in the 2026 edition.

1000 Miglia Experience Florida is an official 1000 Miglia race format. It’s organized by the official licensee Studio Ega Srl and its US operational company Ega Events USA LLC.

For more information and to register, visit 1000migliaexperienceflorida.us

Relive the thrill of the 2025 edition with the official video recap.

About 1000 Miglia - Founded in 1927, 1000 Miglia is widely regarded as the most beautiful race in the world. It is a unique celebration of Italian excellence, combining heritage, innovation, and passion for motorsport. The iconic Red Arrow, symbolizing the event, represents nearly a century of history. Organized by 1000 Miglia Srl, a subsidiary of the Automobile Club of Brescia, the race takes participants on a journey across some of the most stunning landscapes, showcasing the finest in automotive engineering and design.

