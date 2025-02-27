In the Headlights
You’ve got to check out this car-themed hotel! The V8 Hotel in Stuttgart lives up to its name…and then some.
Where to Bid
Broad Arrow Auctions to present some of the most desirable classic automobiles in today’s market at its inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction on May 24-25, 2025
Reader Wheels
This road-worthy 1962 Buick Invicta was a long time coming—but worth it!
A ‘Not so Special’ 1973 Chevrolet Corvette that is far from it!
This 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air traveled to Europe and made its way back.
About Old Cars
Old Cars covers the entire field of collectible automobiles, from the classic touring cars and roadsters of the early 1900s to the popular muscle cars of the 1960s and 70s, including historical perspectives and facts on cars and their manufacturers, reports on attractions at upcoming shows, auction news and results, show reports, and more.