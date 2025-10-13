1933 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 “Rimoldi” Corto Spyder named ‘Best of Show’ at 2025 Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance

2025 Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance “Best of Show” –1933 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 “Rimoldi” Corto Spyder owned by Chris MacAllister Photograph by Josh Sweeney

Newport, RI – The prestigious 2025 Audrain Newport Concours d'Elegance once again brought together a stunning array of historic vintage vehicles from around the world. The magnificent unrestored 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 “Rimoldi” Corto Spyder, owned by Chris MacAllister, secured the highly coveted Best of Show honors and a first in class in the Pre-War Alfa Romeo class. This classic racecar, regarded by many as Vittorio Jano’s masterpiece, captivated judges, and enthusiasts alike.

Another remarkable victory was the 1965 Triumph Spitfire Mk2 Roadster, owned by Stephen and James Russell, which clinched the prestigious People’s Choice award. This father and son project was a crowd favorite with its sleek body, beautifully restored components, and newly rebuilt engine.

The Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance took place at the stunning Breakers Mansion, where a selection of the most exquisite cars paraded onto the sundrenched lawn at dawn on a beautiful October Sunday.

The Rimoldi Alfa is named after its owner of over 50 years. The 8C-2300 series is regarded by many as Vittorio Jano's masterpiece. By 1930, Jano recognized that the racing superiority of his 6C-1750 supercharged cars would not last much longer. He developed a straight 8-cylinder engine arranged as two four-cylinder blocks in tandem with the gear-train drive for the double overhead camshafts between the blocks, and a Roots-type supercharger was added. The new 8C made its competition debut in the 1931 Mille Miglia and later the 2300 would go on to win Le Mans four times, several Mille Miglias, and countless other races. The Rimoldi Alfa is an example of the more desirable Corto, or short chassis cars. This car was first registered to the Alfa Romeo Works in May of 1933, and it competed in and nearly won the Monte Carlo Rally of 1935, wearing a unique removable hard top, with Luigi Chinetti and Jean Trevaux driving. In 1937 the car was sold to Signor Giulio Rimoldi, a British domiciled Italian ice merchant in England. This remarkable time machine remained in his loving ownership until his death in 1988. The Rimoldi Alfa has since participated in numerous long-distance events such as the Mille Miglia, Monte Carlo Rally, Klausen Hill Climb as well as participating in many vintage race meetings.

2025 “Best of Show” Nominees (Left to Right) – 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 “Rimoldi” Corto Spyder owned by Chris MacAllister; 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GTZ Zagato Coupe owned by David and Ginny Sydorick; 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster owned by William Parfet and the 1960 Ferrari 250 SWB Pinin Farina Cabriolet Speciale owned by Robert Davis Photograph by Josh Sweeney

“Owners like Chris, play a vital role in preserving the legacy of classic cars and ensuring that these remarkable vehicles continue to be celebrated for generations to come,” said Audrain Group President Nic Waller. “His commitment to maintaining and sharing the rich history of automobiles enriches the automotive community and perpetuates a shared love for vintage cars. Audrain strives to foster appreciation for historic vehicles, inspire future generations of automotive enthusiasts, and preserve the legacy of iconic automobiles that have shaped our past and continue to influence our present.”

With 70 prominent judges from four countries and 184 cars from across the USA and Europe, the Concours was held at The Breakers, the most famous of the ‘Newport Cottages’ and former home of the Vanderbilt family. Not only were the Vanderbilt’s prominent Newport socialites, but numbered among them was Willie K. Vanderbilt, one of the greatest car enthusiasts of the early twentieth century.

“People’s Choice” award – 1965 Triumph Spitfire Mk2 Roadster, owned by Stephen and James Russell Photograph: by Josh Sweeney

Class winners:

· Pre-War Alfa Romeo – 1933 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 “Rimoldi” Corto Spyder owned by Chris MacAllister

· Chrysler – 1957 Chrysler 300C Convertible owned by Adam Skolnick

· Cadillac Pre-War – 1936 Cadillac Series 90 Convertible Coupe owned by John D Groendyke

· Cadillac Post-War – 1949 Cadillac 62 Two Door owned by Ralph Marano

· Ford GT40 Road Car – 1965 Ford GT40 Mk.I Road Car Coupe owned by Ben Levy

· Mercedes-Benz – 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster Convertible owned by Lorenzo Triana

· Ferrari – 1960 Ferrari 250 SWB Pinin Farina Cabriolet Speciale owned by Robert Davis

· Pre-War European – 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster owned by William Parfet

· American Muscle – 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Fastback owned by Michael Mancini

· Jaguar – 1948 Jaguar Mk IV DHC owned by Daniel Graf

· Post-War American Coupes – 1956 Continental Mark II 2-Door Coupe owned by Tom and Kathy Wholley

· Post-War American Convertibles – 1954 Kaiser Darrin 161 Convertible owned by Edward and Rita Koch

· Motorcycles 1925 -1951 – 1925 Norton Model 16H 490cc Swallow Model 4 Sidecar owned by Lisa and Jim Hendrix

· Motorcycles 1954-1985 – 1978 Benelli 750 sei owned by Eric Sierra

· Rolls-Royce – 1928 Rolls-Royce New Phantom Brewster Derby Speedster owned by Veasey Cullen

· Post War European 1945-1965 – 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Series I Saloon owned by Richard and Peggy Preiser

· Post War European 1965-1985 – 1981 Lamborghini Countach LP400S Series III Monaco GP Pace Car owned by Douglas Cohen

· American 1918-1935 – 1932 Packard 903 Sport Phaeton owned by Adam Buck

· American 1935-1945 – 1937 Cord 812 Supercharged Cabriolet owned by Andrew Williams

· Racing – 1952 Allard J2X Roadster owned by Cameron Luther

· European Sports Cars – 1957 AC Ace Roadster owned by Pascal AJ Maeter and Cecilia A. Loftus

· Veteran – 1914 Mercer 22/70 Raceabout owned by Jim Grundy

· Zagato Coachwork – 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GTZ Zagato Coupe owned by David and Ginny Sydorick

· 30 Under 30 American – 1962 Chrysler Newport 4-Door Sedan owned by David Shipulski

· 30 Under 30 Convertibles – 1967 Jeepster Commando Convertible owned by Darcy Roaf

· 30 Under 30 International – 1961 Volkswagen Single Cab Pick-Up owned by Adam Carceller

· Best of Show Nominee – 1936 Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster owned by William Parfet

· Best of Show Nominee – 1960 Ferrari 250 SWB Pinin Farina Cabriolet Speciale owned by Robert Davis

· Best of Show Nominee – 1961 Aston Martin DB4 GTZ Zagato Coupe owned by David and Ginny Sydorick

Among the other special awards given were the ‘Most Elegant’ award to Tom Maoli for his 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Speciale Teardrop Coupe. The ‘Hagerty Youth Judges’ award went to the 1953 Jaguar XK 120 FHC Coupe owned by Rob and Clare DiNuzzo. The ‘Timeless Luxury’ award was presented to Mary and Ted Stahl for their 1932 Rohr F8 Streamliner Sedan. The ‘Chairman’s Award’ this year went to the 1967 Maserati Ghibli 2 Door Coupe owned by Ernie Boch Jr. The ‘Design Award’ was presented to Robert Wilder for his 1963 Alfa Romeo TZ1 Coupe. The ‘Sporting Choice’ prize was awarded to Andrew Benenson for his 1951 Cisitalia 202SC Pinin Farina Cabriolet. The ‘Founder’s Award’ in 2025 went to Fritz Burkard for his 1937 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Roll-Back Coupe. The Colin Foote Family Project Award went to Paula Kramer for her 1962 Imperial Crown Southampton Coupe. The 2025 recipient of the Simeone Award for Historic Presence went to Rob Kauffman for his 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C-2300 Brianza Le Mans Spider.

The next Audrain’s Newport Concours d’Elegance will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4 as a part of the 2026 Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week beginning on October 1st.

About the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week - The annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week celebrates the diversity, elegance, and timelessness of classic and modern vehicles and the people who bond with them. With a week’s worth of incredible car showcases, alongside a plethora of fun gatherings, seminars, and other luxurious events, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is sure to entertain, with all events leading up to the finale of the week, the Concours d’Elegance. The Concours d'Elegance features multiple classes of meticulously cared for cars that have had a significant impact on automotive history.

