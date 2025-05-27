1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder takes top sale honor at Broad Arrow’s inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este sale

A look at the bidding action inside the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa D’Este. Tom Clutterbuck/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

London, England - Broad Arrow Auctions celebrated their success of their first European sale as the official auction partner of BMW AG after presenting over 70 of the world’s finest cars, boats and motorcycles at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa D’Este.

Two vibrant sales, held on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25 in the Rotunda at Villa Erba, saw packed sales rooms and an atmosphere charged with excitement. Both auctions, also watched live by over 8,000 viewers on the Broad Arrow YouTube channel, achieved €31,172,625 in total sales, with 78 percent of all lots sold. Note, these figures include three lots sold within hours of the live auction ending.

Impressive rides inside the Villa Erba rotunda Tom Clutterbuck/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Star of the Sunday sale was a 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa, quite possibly the most original early Ferrari extant, which sold for an auction record price of €7,543,750. Never before offered publicly for sale, it is one of two 166 Spyder Corsa models commissioned by one of Ferrari’s earliest customers. It has received awards at multiple prestigious shows and has competed in some of the greatest events, including the Mille Miglia and Targa Florio. The room was captivated by fast and competitive telephone bidding as two potential buyers fought for the chance to own this very special piece of Ferrari history.

The 'Belle of the Ball" was this 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa that sold for an astounding €7,543,750. Tom Clutterbuck/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

The last of just 33 Motto-bodied Siata 208S Spiders, from 1954, was another highlight, with strong interest from bidders attracted by its beautiful style and remarkable provenance to achieve a sale price of €1,750,000.

Broad Arrow also presented a number of very special modern classic cars, including a spectacular 2003 Honda NSX-R. With just 15,800 kilometres, the Championship White, lightweight supercar attracted attention from around the world with bidders from the UK, Australia, Argentina, South Africa, and the US competing to own this rare supercar. Another electrifying sale saw a final bid duel lead to a world auction record-winning bid of €934,375.

2003 Honda NSX-R. With just 15,800 kilometres Tom Clutterbuck/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Other modern classic highlights saw an outstanding 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione attract a winning bid of €2,312,500 and a 2023 Ford GT sell for €613,750.

To further demonstrate the broad range of enthusiast vehicles offered, a 1990 Ducati 851 F90 Corsa, owned by John Surtees but never ridden, tempted many bidders and sold for €81,250.

Looking for BMWs. Broad Arrow had you covered! Tom Clutterbuck/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow also held a dedicated BMW-only sale, featuring cars from private collectors, on Saturday evening which produced equally impressive results. Featuring some of the most highly collectible models from the German marque, hosts of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, an outrageously beautiful 1980 BMW M1, enhanced to Procar specification by BMW Motorsport, took the spotlight. Causing a stir in the sale room it sold for an impressive €602,500.

This 1980 BMW M1 hammered home at an impressive €602,500. Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Tom Clutterbuck/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025 - Top 10 Sales

1. 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni - €7,543,750

2. 1938 Talbot Lago T150 C Lago Speciale Teardrop Coupe by Figoni et Falaschi - €3,606,250

3. 1989 Ferrari F40 Competitzione - €2,312,500

4. 1954 Siata 208S Motto Spider - €1,750,000

5. 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS - €1,525,000

6. 2006 Porsche Carrera GT – Sold Ahead of Auction

7. 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster - €1,007,500

8. 2003 Honda NSX-R - €934,375

9. 2023 Ford GT - €613,750

10. 1980 BMW M1 - €602,500

The next auction on the Broad Arrow calendar is the Monterey Jet Center Auction in California on 13-14 August 2025, held in conjunction with Motorlux.

NOTE: All prices are listed in Euros and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of fifteen

percent (15%) plus VAT of the first €250,000 of the Hammer Price 12.5% plus VAT of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds €250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow is launching its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. https://www.broadarrowauctions.com/