2025 Audrain Newport Concours and Motorweek welcomes historic race cars

Newport, RI – The Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week, a four-day celebration of automotive excellence, luxury, and sport, announced ‘Race Cars Through the Ages’, a special exhibit at the International Tennis Hall of Fame from Friday, October 3rd through Saturday 4th. The exhibit, open to the public free of charge, will showcase a remarkable display of 100 years of incredibly historic race cars.

“Race Cars” on display:

1901 Panhard & Levassor Type B1

1907 Renault Type AI 35/45 HP

1908 Panhard Type Q

1909 Isotta Fraschini Fenc Tipo A

1921 Duesenberg

1922 Bentley 3-Liter Short Chassis

1947 Kurtis Kraft Midget Racer (2)

1950 Cunningham ‘Le Monstre’

1952 Pegaso Z-102B Lightweight Coupe

1952 Cunningham C4-RK Coupe

1953 Allard J2X

1953 Aston Martin DB3

1959 Bocar Stilleto

1961 Scarab Formula Libre

1963 Shelby Cooper King Cobra

1964 Sunbeam Tiger ‘Monster’

1966 Lola T70

1968 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTV

1969 Chevron B16

1972 BRM P160

1973 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTAM

1985 Chevrolet Camaro IROC Z – Ray Evernham

1997 Ferrari F310B

“If you like racing there will be literally something for everybody to enjoy,” said Nic Waller, President of the Audrain Group. “I think you will get a real flavor for everything the Audrain Group is all about.”

About the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week

The annual Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week celebrates the diversity, elegance, and timelessness of classic and modern vehicles and the people who bond with them. With a week’s worth of incredible car showcases, alongside a plethora of fun gatherings, seminars, and other luxurious events, the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week is sure to entertain, with all events leading up to the finale of the week, the Concours d’Elegance. The Concours d'Elegance features multiple classes of meticulously cared for cars that have had a significant impact on automotive history.

