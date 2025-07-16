2025 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm announces winners
The 2025 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm announced this year’s award winners.
SOUTH BEND, IN – The 2025 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm announced this year’s award winners. Competition was extremely tight, drawing entrants from a dozen states. Capturing Best of Show was a 1937 Packard 1508, exhibited by the Classic Car Club of America Museum in Hickory Corners, MI.
Other Premier Awards include:
J. M. Studebaker Award, presented to the Most Outstanding Studebaker
1933 Studebaker Speedway President – George & Valerie Vassos, Westfield, MA
Spirit of Ecstasy, presented to the Most Outstanding Rolls-Royce
1911 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost – Steven K. Haines, Niles, MI
Edsel Ford Award, presented to the Most Outstanding Mercury
1954 Mercury Monterey – David Koehler, Cincinnati, OH
Raymond Loewy Award: Exemplary Exterior Design
1939 Delahaye Type 135M – Classic Car Club of America Museum, Hickory Corners, MI
Helen Dryden Award: Exemplary Interior Design
1955 Chrysler Crown Imperial – Rajiv Kehr, Nappanee, IN
Fred & Augie Duesenberg Award: Engineering Excellence
1915 Packard Six May-48 – Allen & Nancy Strong, Urbana, IL
The David Schultz Award: Most Outstanding Full Classic
1932 Chrysler Imperial CL LeBaron convertible sedan – Mr. And Mrs. Lorenzo Nannini, Pine Grove, CA
George Mallet Digs This Car, selected by Emmy award-winning journalist and automotive critic George Mallet
1967 Volkswagen Beetle – John Jaskowiak, South Bend, IN
Chief Judge’s Award, selected by Concours Chief Judge, Matt Short
1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II – Dr. Roy Margenau, Grass Lake, MI
President’s Choice, selected by President of the Board of the Studebaker National Museum
1937 Packard 1508 – Classic Car Club of America, Hickory Corners, MI
Art on Four Wheels Award, given to the automobile that best presents itself as a work of art
1929 Auburn 8-120 Speedster – Terry and Rita Ernest, Port Huron, MI
Chairman’s Choice Award, selected by the Concours Executive Chairman, Patrick Slebonick
1938 Packard Darrin – Shawn Miller, Indianapolis, IN
Master of Ceremonies Award, selected by Concours Master of Ceremonies, Bill Rothermel
1934 Studebaker President Land Cruiser – Bob & Mia Belling, Columbia, CT
Copshaholm Award, presented to the automobile that best embodies the style and grace of the Oliver Family mansion
1925 Kissel Jun-55 – Jeff & Karen Ozan, Metamora, MI
People’s Choice Award, selected by popular vote of Concours attendees
1969 Chevrolet Camaro – Andy Wolf, Indianapolis, IN
Junior Judging Award, chosen by Concours Junior Judges
1961 Studebaker Lark – Kirk & Lisa Philippsen of Mishawaka, IN and 1961 Studebaker Lark VI – Thomas Cooper of South Bend, IN
Vivian & Eric LaVine/LaVine Restorations Award: Spirit of the Hobby
1959 Metropolitan – Burt Richmond & Diane Fitzgerald, Chicago, IL
BEST OF CLASS AWARDS:
Inspired Greatness: Rolls-Royce
1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III – Charlie Mullen, Bargersville, IN
Step Out With Mercury
1956 Mercury Montclair – Steve Tukos, LaPorte, IN
American Splendor I, Open-Bodied Full Classic ® Non Studebaker or Packard
1930 Cadillac 452 – Daniel & Danica Sobieski, Goodlettsville, TN
American Splendor II, Open-Bodied Full Classic ® Studebakers & Packards
1930 Packard 745 Deluxe Eight – Timothy Wiggins, Aurora, IL
European Luxury
1939 Delage D6 75 – John Steckbeck, Fort Wayne, IN
Studebaker Sedans
1951 Studebaker Command Land Cruiser – Sylvia Lawer, Blairsville, PA
Kickin’ Brass
1908 Stoddard Dayton K – Bill & Marcia Godisak, Dowagiac, MI
The Roaring ‘20s
1927 Studebaker EU – Robert & Virginia Walby, Brooklyn, MI
Carrozzeria Ghia
1972 DeTomaso Pantera Pre L – Ken Filipiak, West Olive, MI
Think Small: 1960 Compacts
1961 Mercury Comet – Craig Macho, Stoughton, WI
Think Smaller: Microcars
1962 Fiat 600D Multipla – William T. Hudkins, Rochester, IN
Silent Knights
1917 Brewster-Knight 41 – Stu & Kathy Etheridge, Lynn Center, IL
For more information, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.
If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.