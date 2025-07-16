EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
2025 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm announces winners

The 2025 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm announced this year’s award winners.

Old Cars Weekly
Best of Show was a 1937 Packard 1508 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm

SOUTH BEND, IN – The 2025 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm announced this year’s award winners. Competition was extremely tight, drawing entrants from a dozen states.  Capturing Best of Show was a 1937 Packard 1508, exhibited by the Classic Car Club of America Museum in Hickory Corners, MI.

Other Premier Awards include:

J. M. Studebaker Award, presented to the Most Outstanding Studebaker
1933 Studebaker Speedway President – George & Valerie Vassos, Westfield, MA

Spirit of Ecstasy, presented to the Most Outstanding Rolls-Royce
1911 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost – Steven K. Haines, Niles, MI

Edsel Ford Award, presented to the Most Outstanding Mercury
1954 Mercury Monterey – David Koehler, Cincinnati, OH

Raymond Loewy Award: Exemplary Exterior Design
1939 Delahaye Type 135M – Classic Car Club of America Museum, Hickory Corners, MI

Helen Dryden Award: Exemplary Interior Design
1955 Chrysler Crown Imperial – Rajiv Kehr, Nappanee, IN

Fred & Augie Duesenberg Award: Engineering Excellence
1915 Packard Six May-48 – Allen & Nancy Strong, Urbana, IL

The David Schultz Award: Most Outstanding Full Classic
1932 Chrysler Imperial CL LeBaron convertible sedan – Mr. And Mrs. Lorenzo Nannini, Pine Grove, CA

George Mallet Digs This Car, selected by Emmy award-winning journalist and automotive critic George Mallet
1967 Volkswagen Beetle – John Jaskowiak, South Bend, IN

Chief Judge’s Award, selected by Concours Chief Judge, Matt Short
1935 Rolls-Royce Phantom II – Dr. Roy Margenau, Grass Lake, MI

President’s Choice, selected by President of the Board of the Studebaker National Museum
1937 Packard 1508 – Classic Car Club of America, Hickory Corners, MI

Art on Four Wheels Award, given to the automobile that best presents itself as a work of art
1929 Auburn 8-120 Speedster – Terry and Rita Ernest, Port Huron, MI

Chairman’s Choice Award, selected by the Concours Executive Chairman, Patrick Slebonick
1938 Packard Darrin – Shawn Miller, Indianapolis, IN

Master of Ceremonies Award, selected by Concours Master of Ceremonies, Bill Rothermel
1934 Studebaker President Land Cruiser – Bob & Mia Belling, Columbia, CT

Copshaholm Award, presented to the automobile that best embodies the style and grace of the Oliver Family mansion
1925 Kissel Jun-55 – Jeff & Karen Ozan, Metamora, MI

People’s Choice Award, selected by popular vote of Concours attendees
1969 Chevrolet Camaro – Andy Wolf, Indianapolis, IN

Junior Judging Award, chosen by Concours Junior Judges
1961 Studebaker Lark – Kirk & Lisa Philippsen of Mishawaka, IN and 1961 Studebaker Lark VI – Thomas Cooper of South Bend, IN

Vivian & Eric LaVine/LaVine Restorations Award: Spirit of the Hobby
1959 Metropolitan – Burt Richmond & Diane Fitzgerald, Chicago, IL

BEST OF CLASS AWARDS: 

Inspired Greatness: Rolls-Royce
1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III – Charlie Mullen, Bargersville, IN

Step Out With Mercury
1956 Mercury Montclair – Steve Tukos, LaPorte, IN

American Splendor I, Open-Bodied Full Classic ® Non Studebaker or Packard
1930 Cadillac 452 – Daniel & Danica Sobieski, Goodlettsville, TN

American Splendor II, Open-Bodied Full Classic ® Studebakers & Packards
1930 Packard 745 Deluxe Eight – Timothy Wiggins, Aurora, IL

European Luxury
1939 Delage D6 75 – John Steckbeck, Fort Wayne, IN

Studebaker Sedans
1951 Studebaker Command Land Cruiser – Sylvia Lawer, Blairsville, PA

Kickin’ Brass
1908 Stoddard Dayton K – Bill & Marcia Godisak, Dowagiac, MI

The Roaring ‘20s
1927 Studebaker EU – Robert & Virginia Walby, Brooklyn, MI

Carrozzeria Ghia
1972 DeTomaso Pantera Pre L – Ken Filipiak, West Olive, MI

Think Small: 1960 Compacts
1961 Mercury Comet – Craig Macho, Stoughton, WI

Think Smaller: Microcars
1962 Fiat 600D Multipla – William T. Hudkins, Rochester, IN

Silent Knights
1917 Brewster-Knight 41 – Stu & Kathy Etheridge, Lynn Center, IL

For more information, visit: www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.

