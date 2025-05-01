EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
2025 Hot Rod Power Tour heads West, December 5-7

2025 Hot Rod Power Tour primed for thousands of custom cars and trucks to visit three cities in California on December 5-7, 2025.

Old Cars Weekly
Hot Rod

Los Angeles, Cali. -  — Mark your calendars! The world’s largest traveling car show, the HOT ROD Power Tour, is heading west again in 2025. On the heels of the annual HOT ROD Power Tour’s trek through the Midwest this summer (June 9-13), with more than 20,000 attendees per city and 7,000 featured cars, dates for the HOT ROD Power Tour West are also now set: December 5-7, 2025.

SAVE THESE DATES! HOT ROD Power Tour West 2025 Schedule:

  • Day 1: Friday, December 5 – Famoso Dragstrip, Bakersfield, CA, which will feature drag racing
  • Day 2: Saturday, December 6 – Street Legal Dragway, Perris, CA (Moreno Valley), which will feature drag racing
  • Day 3: Sunday, December 7 – Willow Springs Raceway International Raceway, Rosamond, CA, which will feature autocross

The three-city, three-day HOT ROD Power Tour West event will include thousands of cars and trucks of all years, makes, and models that will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive fanatics from California and across the U.S. The inaugural HOT ROD Power Tour West made its debut in 2023 and expanded in 2024 due to popular demand and features adrenaline-fueled events, including drag racing, autocross, and live entertainment.

Additional details on the 2025 HOT ROD Power Tour West will be available at

hotrodpowertourwest.us.

Registration Information and Spectator Tickets:

All vehicles and spectators must pre-register before arriving at the first venue they attend. Spectators can come out and witness the HOT ROD Power Tour West spectacle with a paid gate admission cost and can register for a ticket at hotrodpowertourwest.us. Watch HOT ROD social media for updates and more in the coming weeks, and book your hotel rooms early by clicking this link here. Spectator parking at each stop will be located away from the showgrounds, and parking charges may apply in some locations.

About HOT ROD

HOT ROD has been the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars since the iconic American magazine was founded in 1948. Today, the authoritative HOT ROD media footprint includes the HOT ROD Network, consisting of digital, print, and social media. It also offers live events with market-leading HOT ROD Power Tour, HOT ROD Power Tour West, and HOT ROD Drag Week experiences.

hot rodHot Rod Power Tour West
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
