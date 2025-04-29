EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
2025 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance postponed until 2026 at new venue

The Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance decided to postpone its 2025 Concours until 2026 to search for a larger event space.

Old Cars Weekly
Best in Show in 2024 went to this 1935 S.S. Ltd. SS1, owned by Eduardo Zavala. Image courtesy of Andrew M. Taylor Andrew M. Taylor

PHILADELPHIA. PA – As the Philadelphia Concours d’ Elegance continues to expand on its mission to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare genetic diagnoses through its Cool Cars for Kids initiative, the event organizers have decided to postpone the 2025 event. 

This year’s eighth annual Concours was originally scheduled for June 21-22 at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia, where it has been held since its inaugural event in 2017.

“We are proud of the success we’ve achieved in the last seven years of raising funds to support local and national charities, including The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia,” said Ian Krantz, MD, Pediatric Medical Geneticist and CEO of Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. “Due to that success, we have outgrown the space available to hold the event at the Simeone. While we regroup and secure a new venue in the Philadelphia area to hold this Concours in 2026, we have decided to sit this year out as we develop an expanded plan for the event next year.

“We are grateful to the Simeone and everyone who has supported the Concours since 2017. We look forward to working again with our sponsors, judges and car collectors at a new venue in 2026.”

For more information about the non-profit Cool Cars for Kids and its initiatives, visit www.coolcarsforkids.org.

About Cool Cars for Kids:

Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, Pa. that brings together families of children with genetic conditions and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses. www.coolcarsforkids.org.

Cool Cars for KidsPhiladelphia Concours d’EleganceSimeone Automotive Foundation Museum
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
