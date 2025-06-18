870 historic trucks packed Madison as ATHS 2025 National Convention & Truck Show

The attention to detail and amount of work put into these big rigs rivals anything you would find on the finest automotive concours show fields. Brian Earnest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) welcomed around 5,000 trucking enthusiasts to its National Convention & Truck Show in Madison, Wis., June 5–7.

“The Madison show was everything ATHS stands for,” said Peter Wild, 2025 convention chair from Newton, Kan. “With 870 beautifully preserved trucks and trailers, hands-on demonstrations and learning sessions, trucking history came alive. Best of all, we swapped stories with friends old and new from around the globe.”

“The Alliant Energy Center was the perfect one-stop venue,” added Courtney Cesar, ATHS convention manager. “Having show trucks, vendors, learning sessions, and events, under one roof—and within walking distance of hotels—made the event seamless for attendees.”

Awards Banquet Highlights

At the annual Awards Banquet, ATHS presented Golden Achievement Awards (50-plus years of dedication) to:

Scholarship Recipients

George Schroyer Memorial Scholarships (funded by ATHS members)

Rabeka Liberto, Kansasville, Wis. — child of ATHS member Steven Liberto

Lucas Massei, Brooklyn, Wis. — child of ATHS member Marco Massei

Cummins Scholarship

Lily Stackpole, Cushing, Maine — grandchild of ATHS member Robert Stackpole

Lewis Semple Clarke Educational Fund (funded by The Autocar Co. & ATHS Autocar Division)

(funded by The Autocar Co. & ATHS Autocar Division) Arantza Montserrat, Birmingham, Ala. — child of Autocar employee Juan Antonio Rivero Camacho

American Trucking & Industry Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame announced its 2025 inductees, to be honored Oct. 22, 2025, at ATHS headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.:

Roy Carver , Bandag

, Bandag Lewis Semple Clarke , Autocar

, Autocar Joseph Morten, Great West Casualty Insurance

“We’re deeply grateful to the volunteers and sponsors who make the National Convention & Truck Show possible,” said Executive Director John Gravley.

Learn more and get involved at ATHS.org.

About ATHSFounded in 1971, the American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) is dedicated to preserving the rich history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. Today, ATHS has a global presence with nearly 21,000 members and supports a network of 90+ chapters.

The ATHS Library and Archives houses one of the most extensive collections of trucking history in the world. Its holdings include over 500,000 digitized and original photographs and documents, more than 35,000 pieces of sales literature, upwards of 45,000 books and periodicals, and a renowned collection of scale model trucks.

To learn more about ATHS, including current hours of operation, visit ATHS.org.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.