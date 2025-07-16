A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ August 1, 2025, issue!

Angelo Van Bogart tells the tale of the 1955 Chrysler Falcon concept car

Chrysler's concept car from 1955 still finds its way into modern-day automotive design. The 1955 Chrysler Falcon might not have made it into production, but it lives on in other cars that did.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Angelo pulls back the curtain on the Duesenberg SSJ

Of the 481 Duesenberg Model J’s built from late 1928 to 1937, the mightiest of them all is the Duesenberg SSJ. The term SSJ was actually coined by Elbert back in 1951 to describe the two shortened-wheelbase Model SJ (supercharged Model J) speedsters built at the end of Duesenberg production for Golden Age silver screen stars Clark Gable and Gary Cooper.

Angelo Van Bogart

Old Cars Price Guide Section

Old Cars Price Guide covers 1935-1965 Domestic Cars and 1945-1980 Import Cars in this installment.

Old Cars does the legwork... Monterey Automotive Week 2025 Events Schedule

Old Cars offers up a handy events calendar for the upcoming Monterey Automotive Week kicking off August 8th.

2024 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

Bob Tomaine highlights a 1965 Buick GS that found its way back to the family

A family 1965 Buick GS went from lost to found for current owner Pat McManamon.

Bob Tomaine

Somer Hooker highlights the 'Sons of Speed' race

Though they might be on two wheels, these classics still amaze on the track. Vintage motorcycle racing is back without the boards.

Somer Hooker

