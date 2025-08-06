A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ August 15, 2025, issue!

Bob Tomaine touches on the LT-1 fun!

A documented 1970 Corvette Stingray is all about the LT-1.

A returning veteran who treated himself to a Corvette upon his discharge would have needed a very good reason to let the car go less than a year later. In this case, he had one.

Bob Tomaine

Richard Lentinello talks C3 and its evolution in Corvette's history

Chevrolet decided to make the last of the shark-styled Stingray models go out in style with the release of the Collector Edition for the 1982 model year. This was the third version of the third-generation Corvette, and arguably the best looking of them all.

Richard Lentinello

Al Rogers tells the story behind the allure of Corvette T-tops and the lasting impact of Gordon Buehrig's design vision

While many credit General Motors for the T-Top, it was actually invented and patented by legendary car designer Gordon Buehrig. It was first used in a Buehrig-designed 1948 prototype for The American Sportscar Co., or “TASCO.” While the TASCO had an innovative roof, the company never made more than one prototype.

The Corvette’s T-Tops were so well-liked they were cited as the reason Chevy discontinued Corvette convertibles for the 1976 model year and didn’t make a convertible available on the Corvette again until 1986.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

David Temple catches up with owner and enthusiast who has been charmed by a 1966 Impala Sport Sedan

Robert Johnson’s 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sport Sedan (four-door hardtop) is virtually all-original with the expected exceptions of routine maintenance items, such as the battery and tires. This is not Johnson’s first 1966 Impala, but rather his third, and perhaps his last.

David Temple

Patrick Foster talks VW Beetle

As many people know, the Beetle’s story began when engineer Ferdinand Porsche was commissioned by Germany’s Nazi government to create a car that would fulfill one of Adolf Hitler’s many promises of creating a Volkswagen (German for “people’s car”). Hitler promised the state would fund development of a new car that farmers and workers could afford to buy. It would be capable of speeds up to 62 mph, fuel economy of 33 mpg and feature an exceptionally low purchase price and the utmost in reliability. Ferdinand Porsche had begun designing such a car on his own years earlier, but suspended the project in order to take on some good-paying assignments that automakers offered him.

Patrick Foster

