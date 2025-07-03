A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ July 15, 2025, issue!
Old Cars' July 15, 2025 issue.
Old Cars was at the 2025 ATHS National Convention & Truck Show
Fire trucks, milk trucks, ice cream trucks, mail trucks ... Jeeps, pickups, lumber wagons. Oh, and 18-wheelers! Lots of and lots of 18-wheelers!
They all congregated en masse in Madison, Wis., from June 3-7 for the American Truck Historical Society National Convention & Truck Show.
Rotten Rodney Bauman has sights to bring GMC service truck back to former glory
Although this storied GMC service truck’s surroundings denote the end of the road, this is actually just a temporary pit stop. It has received a second chance and gone ahead to a good new home.
Gerald Perschbacher goes back the beginning of Packard's Proving Grounds
Packard officials realized that it stood one car away from a smudged record and a poor image of performance, unless someone declared at the factory, “Destroy this Packard.”
Sam Grate speaks of what could have been with an IH prototype form 1975
The International Harvester (IH) Scout SSV-100 coupe was a design prototype that never saw the light of day. Luckily, it escaped the unfortunate fate of many other prototypes.
Michael Petti highlights the Ford Model TT
In 1917, Ford entered the large truck business for itself and began providing customers with a dedicated truck chassis. It was called the Model TT, for Model T one-ton. Although the Model TT used the same four-cylinder, 22-hp engine as the Model T car, the frame and transverse-leaf suspension were heavier-duty.
Jim Pickering has a shout out from the Portland Swap Meet
Always in April” is the tagline of the Portland Swap Meet, where car people from all around the Pacific Northwest gathered from April 4-6. This year marked the event’s 59th anniversary.
Despite the rainy nature of the area — often the swap meet weekend itself — there’s a deep car culture in Oregon and Washington, powered by easy metro-area winters and a lack of road salt. As such, treasures await those willing to hunt.
