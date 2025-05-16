EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ June 1, 2025, issue!

Check out what’s inside Old Cars’ June 1, 2025 issue. Not a subscriber? See what you are missing.

Old Cars Weekly

Al Rogers highlights an impressive Richard Petty recreation

Richard Petty's Garage recreated the famous 1964 Plymouth Belvedere that dominated the 1964 Winston Cup series.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Mary B Killeen celebrates her husband's recreation of the
long-lost 1935 Kurtis-DuVall Southern California Plating Co. delivery truck


About five years ago, Tom Dudley returned to his teenage hot rod roots and built a copy of the famous but long-lost 1935 Kurtis-DuVall Southern California Plating Co. (aka So. Calif. Plating Co.) delivery truck.

Mary B Killeen

Bob Tomaine catches up with an impressive 1958 Pontiac Star Chief

This one-year body style 1958 Pontiac Star Chief has only had two owners since it rolled off the assembly line.

Bob Tomaine

Al Rogers serves up another story on a beautiful 1964 Plymouth Fury that was made in Canada


Joe Suchy and his wife, Dinah, bought the 1964 Fury in Washington state, then did the unthinkable: they picked up their new purchase in Seattle and then drove it nearly across the country to their home in Fairburn, Ga., almost 3,000 miles away. 

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
