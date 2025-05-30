A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ June 15, 2025, issue!
Jim Motavalli recaps the Amelia 2025
Luxury and performance automakers consider concours events to be a good way to reach buyers with the disposable income to buy higher-echelon vehicles, but the lower-end of the market also gets covered, too. This year’s The Amelia concours d’elegance, held March 8 by Hagerty in Amelia Island, Fla., was no different.
Angelo Van Bogart spotilights a 1938 from north of the border.
“When I saw this for sale in Canada, the blue really caught my eye,” says Ken Rozmiarek who, along with his wife Barbara (aka “Barbie”), owns the featured Chrysler. “I always had a lot of blue cars, and it was a Chrysler — which we all know is a high-end car — and when I saw the aftermarket head and double carburetors, I had to have it.”
Al Rogers dishes out the story behind the original 1969 Daytona Aero car
In the super ’60s, Chrysler Corp. had a need for speed. Race wins on Sunday directly increased showroom sales on Monday, and so Chrysler took competition seriously on the quarter-mile strip and on the circle tracks of NASCAR. The company was at the top of the game in 1964 when it unleashed the 426 Hemi engine to drag racers and NASCAR teams only to be told by NASCAR the engine had to be homologated by offering a minimum of 500 to the buying public. After an incredibly dominant 1964 race season, the Hemi was outlawed for 1965.
Richard Lentinello speaks of the royal muscle hiding underneath the hood of the 1957 Dodge Custom Royal D-500
Long, lean and packing a colorful 285-hp punch, Dodge’s dramatic 1957 Custom Royal D-500 wasn’t just another pretty ’50s family car — it was a full-size performance car in disguise. A factory hot rod, if you will.
Bob Tomaine catches up with the owner of a two-generation heirloom '57 Chrysler New Yorker
Not every vehicle rescued from the crusher is alive today because of quick action by a purchaser, as sometimes it’s the seller who’s concerned about the car’s fate.
“He said, ‘I just want you to have this car,’” recalled Wally Tompkins, whose 1957 Chrysler New Yorker convertible is featured here. The seller told Tompkins, “‘A lot of people ask about our cars and I told a few of them that this is our family car. All they wanted to do was take the car and take the motor and the transmission out of it and scrap the car. They didn’t care about the car, and this is our family heirloom. We love this car, and we’ve seen what you’ve done with your cars.’”
Patrick Foster highlights the Volvo PV544... aka the Volvo in Ford's clothing
When Volvo’s automotive stylists designed the company’s PV444 two-door sedan, the predecessor of today’s subject car, I don’t know whether or not they deliberately copied the styling of the 1942-1948 Ford Deluxe Tudor, but if it wasn’t intentional, it’s a highly suspect “coincidence."
