A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ June 15, 2025, issue!

Luxury and performance automakers consider concours events to be a good way to reach buyers with the disposable income to buy higher-echelon vehicles, but the lower-end of the market also gets covered, too. This year’s The Amelia concours d’elegance, held March 8 by Hagerty in Amelia Island, Fla., was no different.

Cadillac’s top convertible model for 1959, an Eldorado Biarritz, originally cost $7,921. JIM Motavalli

Angelo Van Bogart spotilights a 1938 from north of the border.

“When I saw this for sale in Canada, the blue really caught my eye,” says Ken Rozmiarek who, along with his wife Barbara (aka “Barbie”), owns the featured Chrysler. “I always had a lot of blue cars, and it was a Chrysler — which we all know is a high-end car — and when I saw the aftermarket head and double carburetors, I had to have it.”

Ken and Barbara Rozmiarek’s 1938 Chrysler Royal was built in Windsor, Canada, and has a few minor differences. Angelo Van Bogart

Al Rogers dishes out the story behind the original 1969 Daytona Aero car

In the super ’60s, Chrysler Corp. had a need for speed. Race wins on Sunday directly increased showroom sales on Monday, and so Chrysler took competition seriously on the quarter-mile strip and on the circle tracks of NASCAR. The company was at the top of the game in 1964 when it unleashed the 426 Hemi engine to drag racers and NASCAR teams only to be told by NASCAR the engine had to be homologated by offering a minimum of 500 to the buying public. After an incredibly dominant 1964 race season, the Hemi was outlawed for 1965.

Meet the very first winged MoPar! The first noticeable difference is that the impression for the front side marker light in the filler piece is of a slightly different design than production cars. Freeze Frame Image LLC

Richard Lentinello speaks of the royal muscle hiding underneath the hood of the 1957 Dodge Custom Royal D-500

Long, lean and packing a colorful 285-hp punch, Dodge’s dramatic 1957 Custom Royal D-500 wasn’t just another pretty ’50s family car — it was a full-size performance car in disguise. A factory hot rod, if you will.

1957 Dodge Custom Royal D-500 Story and photos by Richard Lentinello

Bob Tomaine catches up with the owner of a two-generation heirloom '57 Chrysler New Yorker

Not every vehicle rescued from the crusher is alive today because of quick action by a purchaser, as sometimes it’s the seller who’s concerned about the car’s fate.

“He said, ‘I just want you to have this car,’” recalled Wally Tompkins, whose 1957 Chrysler New Yorker convertible is featured here. The seller told Tompkins, “‘A lot of people ask about our cars and I told a few of them that this is our family car. All they wanted to do was take the car and take the motor and the transmission out of it and scrap the car. They didn’t care about the car, and this is our family heirloom. We love this car, and we’ve seen what you’ve done with your cars.’”

1957 Chrysler New Yorker Bob Tomaine

Patrick Foster highlights the Volvo PV544... aka the Volvo in Ford's clothing

When Volvo’s automotive stylists designed the company’s PV444 two-door sedan, the predecessor of today’s subject car, I don’t know whether or not they deliberately copied the styling of the 1942-1948 Ford Deluxe Tudor, but if it wasn’t intentional, it’s a highly suspect “coincidence."

The Volvo PV544’s resemblance to the concurrent Ford Tudor could very well have helped the import gain a foothold in the United States as the car was quite successful here into the 1960s. Patrick Foster

