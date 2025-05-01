EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ May 15, 2025, issue!

Check out what’s inside Old Cars’ May 15, 2025 issue. Not a subscriber? See what you are missing.

Old Cars Weekly

Michael Petti highlights a factory 1948 Nash Pickup

Jim Dworschack owns a piece of history in his 1948 Nash pickup. His prized piece of memorabilia is so uncommon, it was rarely seen — even when new.

Michael Petti

Gerald Perschbacher celebrates the magic of Murphy bodies

Gerald offers up history on the legendary Walter M. Murphy coach building company and the cars they had a hand in creating.

Gerald Perschbacher

Bob Tomaine highlights 'Dad's favorite Edsel'

The story told of a one-family-owned 1959 Edsel Villager

Craig Wood didn’t need to look far to find his 1959 Edsel Villager. In fact, Edsel ownership was almost predetermined for him.

Bob Tomaine

Al Rogers visits an impressive 1936 Ford pickup

Until his passing in January 2025, Joe Floyd really liked Flathead V-8-powered Fords built from 1932-1953. However, he really loved the 1936 Ford V-8 in all shapes and guises so much so that he built a collection of 18 concours-quality examples.

Despite his affinity for stock 1936 Fords, Joe bought the featured half-ton 1936 Ford truck.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

The Packard Monte Carlo: Part IV

The fourth installment of the story of the Packard Monte Carlo hardtop and convertible, two show cars or prototypes based on Packard 22nd Series cars. Today, only images of the Monte Carlo hardtop remain, while only a convertible with very similar unique features to the photographed Monte Carlo hardtop survive. In this installment, Geoffrey Hacker of Undiscovered Classics weaves the two cars’ tales together, and uses each to try to answer questions about the other from what remains.

A rendering by Dan Palatnik Dan Palatnik

Ron Kawalke visits C.L. Chase Used Auto & Trucks

Parts and Projects calls on C.L. Chase Used Autos & trucks in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, which is home to over 6,000 vehicles.

Ron Kawalke

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the May 15, 2025, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OLD CARS TODAY!

Ever wonder what your classic ride is worth? Old Cars Price Guide is now online! Check it out and join to get the unbiased and real-world pricing on classic cars. You get pricing anytime, anyplace on your phone, tablet or computer.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE

1936 Ford pickup1959 Edsel VillagerC.L. Chase Used Auto & TrucksNash pickupOld Cars MagazinePackard Monte CarloWalter M. Murphy coach building company
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction tops $5 million in sales
Old Car NewsThe Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction tops $5 million in salesOld Cars Weekly
Unser & Herzog galleries open at The Museum of American Speed
Old Car NewsUnser & Herzog galleries open at The Museum of American SpeedOld Cars Weekly
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival postponed until fall 2026
Old Car NewsChattanooga Motorcar Festival postponed until fall 2026Old Cars Weekly
Best in Show in 2024 went to this 1935 S.S. Ltd. SS1, owned by Eduardo Zavala
Old Car News2025 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance postponed until 2026 at new venueOld Cars Weekly
Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Powers Up Enthusiasm for the Collector Car Hobby with 100% Sell-Through, Bringing in More Than $40 Million in Total Auction Sales; Hosts Jerome Bettis, Frank Siller
Old Car NewsBarrett-Jackson bats a thousand at Palm Beach Auction with 100% sell-throughOld Cars Weekly
The Orange Collection
Old Car NewsOrange is the color: The Orange Collection – no reserve sports cars offered at Bonhams|Cars’ Miami Formula 1 saleOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;