A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ May 15, 2025, issue!

Michael Petti highlights a factory 1948 Nash Pickup

Jim Dworschack owns a piece of history in his 1948 Nash pickup. His prized piece of memorabilia is so uncommon, it was rarely seen — even when new.

Michael Petti

Gerald Perschbacher celebrates the magic of Murphy bodies

Gerald offers up history on the legendary Walter M. Murphy coach building company and the cars they had a hand in creating.

Gerald Perschbacher

Bob Tomaine highlights 'Dad's favorite Edsel'

The story told of a one-family-owned 1959 Edsel Villager

Craig Wood didn’t need to look far to find his 1959 Edsel Villager. In fact, Edsel ownership was almost predetermined for him.

Bob Tomaine

Al Rogers visits an impressive 1936 Ford pickup

Until his passing in January 2025, Joe Floyd really liked Flathead V-8-powered Fords built from 1932-1953. However, he really loved the 1936 Ford V-8 in all shapes and guises so much so that he built a collection of 18 concours-quality examples.

Despite his affinity for stock 1936 Fords, Joe bought the featured half-ton 1936 Ford truck.

Freeze Frame Image LLC

The Packard Monte Carlo: Part IV

The fourth installment of the story of the Packard Monte Carlo hardtop and convertible, two show cars or prototypes based on Packard 22nd Series cars. Today, only images of the Monte Carlo hardtop remain, while only a convertible with very similar unique features to the photographed Monte Carlo hardtop survive. In this installment, Geoffrey Hacker of Undiscovered Classics weaves the two cars’ tales together, and uses each to try to answer questions about the other from what remains.

A rendering by Dan Palatnik Dan Palatnik

Ron Kawalke visits C.L. Chase Used Auto & Trucks

Parts and Projects calls on C.L. Chase Used Autos & trucks in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, which is home to over 6,000 vehicles.

Ron Kawalke

