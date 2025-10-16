A sneak peek of what’s inside Old Cars’ October 15, 2025, issue!

David Rubin talks about the 'Durability Champ' 1965 Mercury Caliente

The story on how the 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente proved itself to be a reliable and rugged car in the 1960s.

David Rubin

Bob Tomaine tells the tale of how one owner finally got his Ford

It might be a stretch to say that Jim Furlong was forced into buying his 1936 Ford. It’s probably more accurate to say that he simply decided he needed it.

“I bought it when I was 50,” he explained, “because I owned an automotive repair shop for 40 years and when I hit 50, I said, ‘You know what? I’m tired of building everybody a car. I want my own.’ So I bought my own."

Bob Tomaine

Richard Lentinello speaks on the magnetism of one owner's '57 Mercurys

Mercury’s enticing new theme for the 1957 model year was “Dream Car Design.” More than just empty promotional words, this slogan truly did represent Mercury’s new approach to styling, as the 1957 models were based on Mercury’s 1956 XM-Turnpike Cruiser show car. Gone were the Custom and Medalist lines, handsome though they were, replaced by a more contemporary-styled line of cars that bordered on the extreme. More importantly, these were Mercury-specific automobiles that, for the first time, were not based on existing Ford or Lincoln bodies.

Richard Lentinello

Al Rogers catches up with a legendary Hertz Shelby G.T. 350 Mustang

Need proof that the ’60s were as swinging as people say they were? Then look no further than the 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby G.T.350-H. Driver license-carrying Americans could march into their local Hertz Rent A Car office and borrow a bona fide Shelby muscle car by day, and flog it by night. Hertz, of course, didn’t condone such behavior of its rental cars, advertising the G.T350-H Shelbys as cars to “add a dash of excitement to your next business trip.” Certainly some businessmen simply did just that, but likely a few of them — and others ­— had more nefarious intentions (and actions).

Freeze Frame Image LLC

Old Cars goes 'Back to the 50's'

More than 11,000 pre-1965 cars annually gather on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in June for the Minnesota Street Rod Association’s Back to the 50’s event in St. Paul. This year’s event was the 51st gathering, and despite stormy weather predictions, it saw the fairgrounds fill with cars and trucks from June 20-22

Angelo Van Bogart

Brian Earnest highlights a 1949 Cadillac limo with room for the whole family

There weren’t many cars around in 1958 that had room to haul all of Chet Champion’s kids, and the cavernous 1949 Cadillac Series 75 Limousine was one of the few.

Somehow, the Champion family wound up with one of the rare limos in their Iron Range town of Hibbing, Minn. The monstrous Caddy didn’t have to serve as daily transportation for the family all that often, but it had to be ready when all 10 Champions — and sometimes a few extras — wanted to travel together.

Brian Earnest

Patrick Foster speaks on how Panhard's 24 didn't really 'pan out'



I’ve written about Panhard automobiles before, because I admire their unique styling and interesting engineering. And, let’s face it, I just really love obscure car brands. Panhard was a French automobile company — one of the world’s oldest auto companies, actually. It was established by Rene Panhard and Emile Levassor as Panhard et Levassor in 1887, although the company didn’t sell its first car until 1890. That first car was made possible, because Panhard et Levassor was also one of the early companies lucky enough to obtain a license to produce engines designed by the brilliant German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, an industrialist and partner in Daimler Motors Corp. Daimler pioneered small, high-speed engines that made early automobiles more practical.

Patrick R. Foster

These articles and a whole lot more can be found inside the October 15, 2025, issue of Old Cars.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to find out what old car lovers have been loving since 1971.