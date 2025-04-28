Absolutely worth the trip: Join Old Cars to see these rare Maybach cars in person!

Some of the fine automoibles on display at the Museum of Historical Maybach Vehicles

The main attraction on Day 4 of our Old Cars Travel adventure is the Museum of Historical Maybach Vehicles in Neumarkt in der Oberpfalz, Bavaria. Maybach vehicles from the 1920s and ‘30s are among the most coveted and revered in the world, and the Maybach Museum is the only shrine in the world dedicated exclusively to telling the Maybach story. Only a small number of Maybach vehicles still exist, and the Maybach Museum has 16 of them on hand, displayed in a historic building that has been turned into a stunning modern classic car palace. We’ll spend the morning exploring these unique exhibits that tell the story of the Maybach engine construction, its vehicles, engines, and transmissions. Historic engines, transmissions and axles as well as interesting displays, models, and short films round off the exhibition.

This is the last stop on the Old Cars Germany trip's Berlin area leg of the tour

Our first stop planned is at the Classic Remise Berlin where an impressive German collection of classic vehicles live. We continue our exploration of Berlin on the second stop at the German Museum of Technology and conclude Berlin area's must-see destinations at the Maybach Museum.

"Maybach vehicles are among the gems of automotive history. A total of 1,800 samples of these majestic automobiles were built in Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance between 1920 and 1941, and only about 160 "Maybachs" have survived to this day. More than ten percent of this world stock is located in Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate. There, Anna and Dr. Helmut Hofmann have not only collected 18 of these fine pieces, but have also made them accessible to the public in their brand museum, which is unique in its existence."

"The collection is the realization of Dr. Helmut Hofmann and his wife Anna’s dream. They want to share their passion and inspire others to appreciate the beauty of vintage cars. Both of them consider the exhibits to be timeless pieces of art, each bearing their own signature. The family has been collecting important feats of engineering since the 1980s."

A few more beauties on display Maybach Museum

Join Old Cars in Germany in 2025 September 1-8

Old Cars is heading to Germany! We want you to come along on an 8-day bucket list worthy automotive tour of Germany. We will visit Maybach, Mercedes Benz and Porsche and other destinations sure to bring a smile to any car lover’s face.

