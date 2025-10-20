American Truck Historical Society partners with Women in Trucking ahead of annual conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The American Truck Historical Society and Women In Trucking have begun a partnership to celebrate the impact of women in the evolution of the American trucking industry ahead of the 2025 Women in Trucking Accelerate! Conference and Expo.

The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) is the leading organization dedicated to preserving the rich history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers. Founded in 1971, ATHS serves a global community of enthusiasts, collectors and historians through its expansive archive, annual national convention and educational outreach. With a mission to celebrate and safeguard the legacy of trucking, ATHS ensures that the stories and innovations that shaped the industry remain alive for future generations.

“Trucking plays a unique role in all parts of American life, and we believe in the inherent value in preserving and telling its stories,” said John Gravley, Executive Director of American Truck Historical Society. “Women In Trucking do an excellent job of highlighting the work and role of women in the trucking industry. We’re excited to collaborate with them to continue sharing the stories of women today as well as those who have helped shape the industry for more than a century.”

Women In Trucking is a nonprofit organization with a mission to encourage the employment and advancement of women in trucking, foster connections, and recognize achievements.

The organization serves as an advocate for female diversity in industry legislation, shares educational resources through its programs and magazine, celebrates milestones and accomplishments of women in the industry, and hosts the annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo. This year’s conference will be held on November Nov. 9-12, 2025 in Dallas.

As part of this exciting collaboration, the American Truck Historical Society will showcase a beautifully restored classic truck at the Accelerate! Conference and Expo, offering attendees a tangible connection to the rich legacy of trucking in America. Visitors to the American Truck Historical Society booth can learn more about the importance of trucking and ways the history is being preserved.

“From drivers to the C-suite, women have made huge impact on the trucking industry, and they continue to push the boundaries,” said Jennifer Hedrick, President & CEO of Women in Trucking. “We believe that you can’t understand where you’re going if you don’t understand where you’ve come from. That’s why we are excited to partner with the American Truck Historical Society to continue to tell the stories of the women who pioneered in our field.”

The ATHS Library and Archives houses one of the most extensive collections of trucking history in the world. Its holdings include over 500,000 digitized and original photographs and documents, more than 35,000 pieces of sales literature, upwards of 45,000 books and periodicals, and a renowned collection of scale model trucks.

To learn more about ATHS, including current hours of operation, visit ATHS.org.

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association champions the employment and advancement of women in trucking, fosters connections, and recognizes achievements. WIT is the original community supporting women in the industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-Suite, offering programs and services to help companies succeed, employees thrive, and individuals make an impact. WIT is supported by the generosity of members, including Gold Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, International Motors, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, UPS, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube. To learn more, visit womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

