America’s Transportation Experience has a trio of new exhibits this fall

Hershey, PA - Three must-see exhibits are coming to the AACA Museum this fall. Discover the enduring intrigue of hot rods, customs, Saabs, and Mustangs.

Old School Rods and Customs : Souped-up Speed & Striking Style

Presented in cooperation with Pocono Mountain Street Rods Association, the exhibit celebrates the creativity, craftsmanship, and culture of hot rodding and the artistry of showstopping customs. Highlights include “Big T,” vehicles from 3 Dog Garage, and many other outstanding examples of speed and style. — Presented throughout the Museum.

Saab Showroom : Swedish Spotlight

The Central Penn SAAB Club transforms the Williams-Clyne Gallery into a showroom spotlighting Swedish automobiles. The Saab marque, best known for its pioneering turbocharged engines, is recognized for its innovative safety features, unique styling, and performance. — Presented in the Williams-Clyne Gallery.

Mustang Then & Now : Pony Car Contrast

Our Legacy Series contrasts iconic Mustangs, juxtaposing a 1969 Mach 1 Cobra Jet, a 2005 Saleen, and a 2025 GT Premium Convertible, courtesy of Maguire’s Ford in Hershey, PA. — Presented in the Benefactor's Gallery.

AACA Museum, Inc.

161 Museum Drive, Hershey, PA

717-566-7100

https://atexpa.org/

