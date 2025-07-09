An early production 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing and 1939 Packard 1708 Sport Sedan slated for Worldwide’s 55th Annual Auburn Auction & Show

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Worldwide Auctioneers

Auburn, Indiana - Worldwide Auctioneers is firing up for the 55th Annual Auburn Auction & Show at home in Indiana at the end of August, continuing a Labor Day weekend tradition that has been a highlight of the collector car calendar for decades. Enthusiasts can anticipate another high-octane, three-day sale with a curated offering of over 300 outstanding modern sportscars, supercars, exceptional pre-war automobiles, muscle cars, classics, and vintage trucks, in a convivial and historic automotive setting. Early consignments include a stunning, comprehensively restored and well-documented early production 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, 1 of just 1,400 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwings produced, and an elegant and sporting 1939 Packard 1708 Sport Sedan with one-off coachwork by Bohman & Schwartz and documented ownership history from the 1960s onward, reportedly the most expensive Packard built in 1939. The 55th Annual Auburn Auction & Show is scheduled to run over Labor Day weekend from August 28 to August 30 at Worldwide’s expansive Auburn, Indiana headquarters.

1939 Packard 1708 Sport Sedan Worldwide Auctioneers

Modern sportscar aficionados can look forward to an exceptionally low-mileage, one-owner 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS finished in Racing Yellow, an exciting, high-performance, well-optioned “race car” for the road. Offered without reserve is a rare 2003 BMW Z8 Alpina Roadster, number 516 of just 555 Alpina Roadsters built, a low mileage, clean CARFAX® example with Jet Black finish over a Sport Red and black leather cabin. American sportscars on offer include a 1953 C1 Corvette as listed in the 1953 C1 Corvette Registry, an historic first-year example of “America’s Sports Car,” number 215 of a mere 300 originally built. Also slated for the sale is a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette ‘Split-Window’ Coupe, benefiting from single family ownership for 58 years until 2024, and highly desirable one-year-only ‘split-window’ design.

1953 C1 Corvette Worldwide Auctioneers

Once again, the auction promises something for collectors of all eras, with a venerable 1912 Pierce-Arrow Model 48-SS Seven-Passenger Touring also set to cross the block, a sought-after and rare 48-HP Brass Era

Pierce-Arrow with an illustrious roster of owners including automotive great Phil Hill, E.C. “Doc” Lawrence, and John Muckel, shown at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and a participant in the Tour d’Elegance by Rolex. Embodying one of the most iconic automobiles of the Classic Era is a beautiful 1931 Cadillac V-16 Roadster, a design tour de force with V-16 performance, and numbers-matching chassis and motor documented by a copy of its original build sheet. Other early consignments for Labor Day Weekend include one of the most coveted Chevrolet muscle cars, a numbers-matching 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS6, a factory SS LS6 454/450-HP V-8 examplelisted in the LS6 Registry. Offered without reserve is a recently restored 1942 Ford GPW Jeep, highly researched and presented in factory livery as delivered from Ford to the U.S. Army, perfect for high quality military vehicle judging or a blank canvas to be outfitted as desired. The sale will also once again showcase an extensive selection of some of the best memorabilia to be found.

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS6 Worldwide Auctioneers

Consignments of cars and collections are still invited and can be discussed with a Worldwide Specialist at 1.260.925.6789 or sales@worldwideauctioneers.com. Full details on bidder registration are available at worldwideauctioneers.com.

“We invite each and every car enthusiast to experience the tradition as we prepare for the 55th annual Auburn Auction & Show,” said John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer. The event is open to the public as well as to collectors, and attendees can look forward to an on-site marketplace of hand-picked automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meet, as well as experience a host of outstanding participant and spectator events staged as part of the celebrated long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The event is scheduled to run over Labor Day weekend from Thursday, August 28 to Saturday, August 30 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, Indiana.

For further information on consignments, schedules, bidder registration, general admission and vendor registration, visit worldwideauctioneers.com, with additional information on the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, museums and related events available online here at Destination Auburn.

About Worldwide Auctioneers. Worldwide Auctioneers is a U.S.-based, boutique catalogue auction company that is unique in having principals who are owner auctioneers, wholly invested in seamlessly delivering the optimal result for every client. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles at auction, it offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. For those seeking to sell a car or collection privately, the company’s private sales division incorporates The Gallery showroom, housed within a 200,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility at its Auburn headquarters, along with a dedicated memorabilia division. Worldwide’s annual schedule includes the Enthusiast Auction in April in Auburn, Indiana, the Auburn Auction, held over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. worldwideauctioneers.com