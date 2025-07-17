Aston Martin to take top spot at Bonhams|Cars Goodwood Revival Sale

Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Sanction III Bonhams|Cars

Goodwood – Building on the success of its market-leading £10.2 million sale at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Bonhams|Cars is set to present impressive sale at The Goodwood Revival Sale on Saturday, September 13. Headlining the sale is an extraordinary Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato Sanction III, one of only two factory-approved examples crafted by renowned marque specialist R.S. Williams. This remarkable vehicle, a true masterpiece of automotive craftsmanship.

The Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato is one of the most revered GT cars of the 1960s, originally conceived to take on Ferrari’s dominance in international motorsport. With only 19 examples built between 1960 and 1963, these lightweight aluminium-bodied sports cars, styled by Carrozzeria Zagato, are now among the most sought-after collector cars in the world.

Tim Schofield, Head of Department, Bonhams|Cars U.K., said: “The Sanction III is an incredibly rare and fascinating chapter in the Aston Martin story; a car that combines period craftsmanship with modern usability. Offered from long-term ownership and with an exceptional history file, ‘424/R’ represents a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike.”

In the late 1980s, Aston Martin Works revived the legend with the Sanction II project, producing four cars with unused DB4GT chassis and original-style Zagato coachwork. R. S. Williams, who supported that project, later secured permission to complete two further cars using spare Zagato body shells. These were designated Sanction III and delivered in 2000.

Bonhams|Cars now offers ‘DB4GTZ ‘424/R’, a one-owner car acquired directly from R. S. Williams upon completion. It has been meticulously maintained, with over 44,000 miles covered, and is accompanied by comprehensive documentation including original correspondence from Richard Williams.

Sale: Goodwood Revival

Location: Chichester

Date: 13 September

