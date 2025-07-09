Audrain Automobile Museum to unveil ‘Rennsport: Porsche’s Transition from Race to Road’

Audrain Automobile Museum

Newport, R.I. - The Audrain Automobile Museum is set to reveal its 38th exhibit entitled, "Rennsport: Porsche’s Transition from Race to Road," showcasing the marque's integration of race-proven technology into its road cars. The much-anticipated exhibit is slated to debut on Saturday, July 19th, and will be available for viewing until November 9, 2025.

The “Rennsport” exhibit will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to explore the evolution of Porsche vehicles, highlighting the seamless transition of cutting-edge racing technology into their iconic road cars. The exhibit promises to offer an immersive experience, delving into the innovative engineering that has propelled Porsche to the forefront of automotive excellence.

Since the debut of the iconic 1973 911 2.7 RS, Porsche's RS line has been synonymous with delivering a true Rennsport experience on the road. Through the years, Porsche has continued to elevate this legacy, offering enthusiasts a thrilling driving experience like no other.

Porsche's RS line represents a commitment to performance, precision, and passion for driving. Each vehicle bearing the RS badge is meticulously crafted to provide drivers with a track-inspired experience that can also be enjoyed on public roads. From the lightweight construction to the powerful engines, every aspect is designed to deliver pure driving pleasure.

The latest generation of the GT3RS, also featured in the “Rennsport” exhibit, has rapidly gained a status as a cultural icon, solidifying its position as a symbol of excellence in automotive engineering. Since its production began, the GT3RS has captured the hearts of racing enthusiasts and car aficionados alike, bridging the gap between racecars and road cars like never before.

Attendees can expect to marvel at a curated selection of Porsches that exemplify the brand's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the realm of performance and design. The highlights of the exhibit include a 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RST, a 1973 Porsche 2.7 Carrera RS, 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, a 2013 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup ANDIAL Edition, a 2024 Porsche 911 GT3-RS and a Porsche 917/30 Junior Kart circa 2018 for the aspiring young Porsche aficionados.

(18) Porsche RS Cars:

1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR

1973 Porsche 2.7 Carrera RS

1988 Porsche 944 Turbo Cup

1993 Porsche 911 RS America

1995 Porsche 962 K8 Spyder

2005 Porsche Carrera GT

2008 Porsche 911 GT3-RS

2011 Porsche 911 GT3-RS 3.8

2012 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup

2013 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup ANDIAL Edition

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach

2016 Porsche 911 GT3-RS

2016 Porsche 911 R

2018 Porsche 911 GT2-RS

2019 Porsche 911 GT3-RS

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4-RS

2024 Porsche 911 GT3-RS

2024 Porsche 911 S/T

(4) Porsche Kart’s

1980 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Junior

1981 Porsche 936 Junior

2018 Porsche 917/30 Junior Kart

2024 Porsche Dakar Children’s Car

Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of Porsche at the Audrain Automobile Museum's upcoming exhibit, “Rennsport: Porsches Transition from Race to Road.”

"Rennsport: Porsches Transition from Race to Road " exhibition preview: https://www.audrainautomuseum.org/rennsport-porsches-transition-from-race-to-road-home

About the Audrain Automobile Museum

The Audrain Automobile Museum annually produces three curated exhibits, typically displaying 17-24 vehicles of a particular period, genre or theme in a non-touch, docent and self-guided experience. These exhibits attract more than 35,000 visitors per year.

Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., is an IRS approved 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. For more information regarding the Museum, please visit, www.AudrainAutoMuseum.org.

