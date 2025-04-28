Barrett-Jackson bats a thousand at Palm Beach Auction with 100% sell-through

Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction saw 100% Sell-Through and brought in more than $40 Million in total auction sales; Hosts Jerome Bettis, Frank Siller. Photo: Barrett-Jackson Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson has once again generated enthusiasm of the collector car hobby with an incredible Palm Beach Auction held April 24-26, 2025, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. During this year’s ultimate automotive lifestyle event in Florida, Barrett-Jackson offered a 100% No Reserve docket of 613 collectible vehicles that realized more than $38 million in auction sales. Six vehicles sold for a total of $992,000 to benefit charity, bringing the total amount Barrett-Jackson has helped raise for important causes since its 1971 founding to more than $163 million. Additionally, Barrett-Jackson sold 283 pieces of authentic automobilia for more than $874,000, bringing the auction’s total sales to over $40 million with a 100% sell-through rate.

“This year’s Palm Beach Auction was an incredible event and illustrated that the momentum we created in Scottsdale is only growing,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We kicked off our event in Palm Beach with a high-energy Opening Night Party. Throughout the weekend we celebrated incredible moments and hosted celebrities from across the sports, entertainment and business communities. Just as important, we rallied the collector car community to raise $992,000 for a variety of charitable organizations.”

“We’re keeping the good times rolling this October 15-18 during our Scottsdale Fall Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale,” said Jackson. “We have incredible events and activities planned that share the passion we all have for this amazing hobby. It’s the perfect way to celebrate 2025, and we can’t wait to host our collector car family in our beautiful hometown of Scottsdale.”

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces several live collector car auctions where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

