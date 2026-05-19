Barrett-Jackson’s Inaugural Columbus Auction to feature late-model, classic American collectibles, including 2021 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition

Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Barrett-Jackson announced that the Select Preview for the company’s inaugural Columbus Auction, June 25-27, 2026, at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, is now live. This year’s Columbus Auction is destined to be another impressive showcase of some of the world’s most coveted collectible vehicles. Classic and late-model American vehicles, including one of only 50 total 2021 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition supercars ever built, will be among the desirable vehicles crossing the block.

“The excitement among consignors and bidders for our inaugural Columbus Auction in June is tremendous,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Everyone wants to be a part of automotive history when we bring this exceptional group of collectible vehicles to the Midwest. Among the special vehicles already consigned is the exclusive 2021 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition, which was built to honor Ford’s 1966 24 Hours of Daytona victory. Of course, this Select Preview is just a sample of what you’ll see cross the block in Columbus. Now’s the time to register for your chance to bid and become the next steward of these incredible collectibles.”

2021 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

One of 50 built, the 2021 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition pays tribute to the No. 98 Ford GT40 MK II P/1015 driven by Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby in the 1966 24 Hours at Daytona. It is powered by a 660-horsepower, twin-turbocharged, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The supercar has 360 actual miles and is painted in Frozen White with black/Race Red accents and features No. 98 roundels and Alcantara suede performance seats. The 2021 Ford GT Studio Collection Series Edition with only 459 actual miles is powered by a 660-horsepower mid-mounted twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V-6 engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is one of 20 Studio Collection Series examples produced for the 2021 model year and is finished in Liquid Blue with Studio Collection-specific Competition Orange graphics.

2021 Ford GT Studio Collection Series Edition Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

1968 Ford Mustang Licensed Eleanor 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Classic Ford Mustangs ready to cross the block include the 1968 Ford Mustang Licensed Eleanor 25th Anniversary Limited Edition. A certified Eleanor build, it has all the movie-correct Eleanor body modifications and accessories, including the Go-Baby-Go NOS switch and shifter knob. The dash is signed by Chuck Picerni, who was the original stunt coordinator for the 2000 movie production. The custom 1967 Ford Mustang fastback is powered by a big-block Ford V-8 engine capable of producing 479 horsepower. The exterior is finished in Flame Red paint, and the interior has TMI custom door panels and dash with red stitching and Alcantara accents, a New Vintage gauge cluster with custom carbon and red CFR digital gauges.

“Our docket is growing by the day in anticipation of our Columbus Auction,” said Jackson. “Our Scottsdale and Palm Beach Auctions showed that the collector car hobby is strong, and bidders are excited for the chance to own their next collectible vehicles. We’re looking forward to bringing that energy to Columbus this June.”

Custom trucks and SUVs in the lineup for Columbus include a 1970 Ford Bronco powered by a BluePrint 306ci V-8 engine rated at 390 horsepower. The exterior is finished in a custom two-tone paint scheme and is equipped with a removable hardtop with insulated cab. The interior features a custom configuration with center console and Dakota Digital gauges. The custom 1986 Chevrolet K10 short-bed pickup underwent a frame off restoration and is powered by a 5.0-liter V-8 engine paired with a four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive and features four-wheel drive. The exterior is finished in two-tone red and black and includes bumper guards and a hood ornament.

1986 Chevrolet K10 short-bed pickup Courtesy of Barrett-Jackson

Other classic American collectibles set to cross the block in Columbus include:

1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS custom coupe - Restored and is powered by an upgraded fuel-injected 383ci stroker V-8 engine mated to a Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission

1968 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 Ram Air convertible - Frame-off restoration, powered by a matching-numbers 400ci V-8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission

1959 Chrysler 300E convertible - Powered by its factory-correct powertrain and one of six convertibles produced with Air Sweep and the only known example fitted with Air Sweep and Autopilot cruise control

Approximately 50% of the U.S. population lives within a 500-mile radius, or roughly a one-day drive, of Columbus, Ohio. This central location makes Columbus a major logistical hub, positioning it within a day's drive of major cities like New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

In addition to the collector car and automobilia auctions, the Barrett-Jackson event will showcase a full lifestyle experience at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, including the vast Exhibitor Marketplace, interactive sponsor displays, DJs playing top hits and a festival of food.

Barrett-Jackson is inviting consignments for the June 25-27 Columbus Auction. In addition, bidder registration is now open, with three packages to choose from and upgrades for Muscle Lounge access and Hammer High Tops packages. Advance tickets are on sale now, with special pricing for seniors, military and first responders. Student tickets are $10 and children 12 years of age and younger automatically receive complimentary admission. Barrett-Jackson VIP Experiences hospitality packages are available and offer elevated access.

Download the Barrett-Jackson mobile app on your Apple or Android device to browse the auction vehicles and automobilia, save your favorites, find your way around the auction site and scroll through the event schedule.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company: Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson is a leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and HISTORY, as well as “All the Cars, All the Time” via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

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